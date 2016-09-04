Heyward caps Cubs' rally with RBI single in 13th inning

CHICAGO -- Jason Heyward lined a run-scoring base hit to center in the bottom of the 13th inning as the Chicago Cubs claimed a 3-2 walk-off victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Heyward's single off Giants reliever Matt Reynolds scored Anthony Rizzo from second base as the Cubs secured their sixth come-from-behind win of the season.

Rizzo reached on a leadoff single to left center and advanced to second on Ben Zobrist's infield ground out. With first base open, the Giants intentionally walked Addison Russell and set up Heyward's heroics.

Reynolds (0-1), the 10th Giants' pitcher of the day, took the loss. Trevor Cahill (4-4), the Cubs' eighth pitcher, worked one inning for the win.

San Francisco (73-63) remained two games behind the National League West-leading Dodgers while still atop the wild-card standings.

The Cubs (88-47) took three of four in the series and are 16 games ahead of the second-place St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central with 26 contests to play.

Giants starter Johnny Cueto settled for a no-decision despite allowing one run on five hits in a sharp seven-inning outing.

Cubs starter John Lackey, who was back in the rotation after a stint on the disabled list, also had no decision in his first start since Aug. 14.

The Cubs erased a 2-1 Giants' lead in the ninth as Russell had a leadoff double to the left-field corner, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Heyward's single to center.

The Giants threatened in the 11th with runners on second and third with two outs. Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman, however, closed a two-inning relief outing by striking out Brandon Belt.

Cueto struck out five and walked just one as he settled for his fourth no decision since Aug. 3.

Lackey missed 19 games during a stint on the disabled list with right shoulder strain. He allowed one hit, two runs (one earned) while striking out four and walking one.

The Giants opened a 1-0 lead on a second-inning unearned run as Belt walked, reached third on Jarrett Parker's infield groundout to Lackey and came home on Eduardo Nunez's ground out to short.

Russell doubled off the left-field wall to open the second but was stranded after Cueto got two groundouts and a strikeout to eliminate the threat.

The Cubs made it 1-1 in the fourth with two out when Rizzo scored from third. He walked to open the inning, moved to second on a walk, reached third on Russell's double play grounder and scored on Heyward's single to left.

The Giants reclaimed the lead in the fifth as Nunez doubled to right with one out, stole third and scored on Ehire Adrianza's sacrifice bunt.

NOTES: Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Cubs was the Giants' league-leading 47th one-run game of the season. San Francisco was 5-12 in one-run contests since the All-Star break coming into Sunday. ... Manager Bruce Bochy said the Giants aren't planning to call up any more players to their expanded September roster. ... The Giants send RHP Matt Moore (9-10 3.88 ERA) against Colorado's Chad Bettis (11-7, 5.17 ERA) in the opener of a three-game series on Monday at Coors Field. ... Manager Joe Maddon said Sunday that RHP Hector Rondon could rejoin the Cubs sometime on the upcoming road trip and that the club might add some minor-league call-ups later this week. ... Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks, who is the National League pitcher of the month for August, brings a 13-7 record and NL-lowest 2.09 ERA into Monday's start at Milwaukee against Brewers RHP Zach Davies (10-6, 4.07 ERA). It's the first contest in an nine-game, 10-day road trip that takes them to Houston and St. Louis.