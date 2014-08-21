Giants cruise behind Peavy’s solid start against Cubs

CHICAGO -- Facing the prospect of at least 13 1/2 innings of baseball on Thursday, Giants manager Bruce Bochy didn’t want to stress his bullpen on Wednesday night.

Right-handed starter Jake Peavy delivered, giving the bullpen a break with a solid seven-inning outing as the San Francisco Giants jumped to an early lead and cruised to an 8-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

“We needed Jake to get somewhat deep into the game, and I know we have a long day tomorrow and a lot of innings to play,” Bochy said. “It was a gutty effort. He gave up a home run there but settled down and held them.”

Peavy (2-3) allowed two runs and seven hits, struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter for his second straight victory. Right-handed reliever Juan Gutierrez gave up an eighth-inning home run while right-hander Jean Machi wrapped up with a 1-2-3 ninth.

“When you get staked to a lead I got staked to you can do what you need to do -- throw a lot of strikes,” said Peavy, who has back-to-back wins against Chicago teams (the White Sox and the Cubs). “I told Boch that I wish I could have done a little more (going deeper). I wanted to get through that seventh and try to go eight.”

First baseman Travis Ishikawa earned a spot start and went 3-for-5 with three RBIs to lead San Francisco’s 14-hit attack.

The Giants (66-58) never trailed after scoring four runs in the first inning against Cubs starter Edwin Jackson (6-14) as they bounced back from Tuesday’s rain-shortened suspended game.

San Francisco gets two chances against Chicago on Thursday as the Giants pick up the suspended game at 5:05 p.m. ET in the bottom of the fifth inning trailing 2-0. The teams then play a regularly scheduled game at 8:05 p.m.

Major League Baseball on Wednesday upheld an appeal of a Giants protest after umpires originally called Tuesday’s game after 4 1/2 innings because of poor field conditions.

“We stated our case; it’s a good case,” Bochy said.

Giants second baseman Joe Panik, back in the lineup after suffering a dislocated pinky finger Sunday, also went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Right fielder Hunter Pence and third baseman Pablo Sandoval each had two hits.

Cubs third baseman Luis Valbuena went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and trimmed the margin to 8-3 with his 11th homer of the season with two outs in the eighth inning.

Catcher John Baker had two hits for the Cubs (54-71).

San Francisco dinged Jackson for four runs and four hits in the first inning.

Ishikawa had the big blow, a one-out double to deep left field that scored left fielder Mike Morse and Panik.

Cubs second baseman Chris Valaika, a late lineup addition, hit his first homer of the season in the bottom of the second inning, taking Peavy’s 3-2 pitch and sending it to left to drive in Valbuena and trim the Giants’ lead to 4-2.

San Francisco added three runs in the third inning to open a 7-2 lead. Catcher Andrew Susac clubbed his first career home run -- a two-run shot that drove in Ishikawa -- with one out.

Jackson was pulled in favor of right-handed reliever Carlos Villanueva with two outs in the third. Jackson gave up seven earned runs, eight hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.

“This was an example of going out and battling against yourself,” said Jackson. “Trying to make things happen and trying to pitch instead of letting the game come to you. You’ve got to get back to having fun and being loose. ... It’s just terrible.”

Jackson, with a team-leading 14 losses and his shortest outing of the season, could face some changes ahead.

“We’re going to assess and evaluate and see where we go,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said when asked about Jackson. “It was command (tonight) because his velocities have been decent.”

Pence made it 8-2 in the fourth inning with his 17th homer of the year, a leadoff solo shot off Villanueva.

NOTES: Giants INF Pablo Sandoval has a .981 fielding percentage, the second highest among National League third baseman. He has just six errors in 117 games. ... The Giants send LHP Madison Bumgarner (13-9, 3.14 ERA) against LHP Travis Wood (7-10, 4.86 ERA) in Thursday’s regular scheduled game. Pitchers for Thursday’s resumed game have not been announced. ... Tuesday’s suspended game was the Cubs’ first at Wrigley Field since July 10, 1987, against the Dodgers. That game was suspended because of darkness tied at 4 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. When it resumed the next day, the Dodgers went on to a 5-4 victory in 10 innings. ... Cubs SS Starlin Castro was pulled from Wednesday’s lineup because of a family emergency and rookie 2B Javier Baez moved to short in his place. How long Castro might be gone was not immediately known.