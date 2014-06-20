Preview: Giants at Diamondbacks

The San Francisco Giants built a big early lead in the National League West, but they are quickly coming back to the pack as they continue a five-game road trip at the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. San Francisco no longer owns the best record in the majors in the wake of a five-game losing streak and has seen its lead in the NL West trimmed to four games over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants have won four of seven against Arizona this season.

San Francisco could use a strong outing from two-time Cy Young Award winner Tim Lincecum after seeing its pitching staff banged around for 35 runs during the five-run skid. “You get the hitting, the pitchers, they have their moments,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “That’s what really puts you in a losing streak.” The Diamondbacks are 2-7 in their last nine games after dropping three of four to the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to fall to a major league-worst 13-27 at home.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, KNTV (San Francisco), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Lincecum (5-4, 4.81 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (4-4, 4.05)

Lincecum has allowed three runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts, but he has not gone past six innings in six straight turns and is coming off a no-decision, permitting two runs in six innings versus Colorado. He’s had a pair of clunkers in his last two road starts, giving up 12 runs in 8 1/3 innings combined. Lincecum has no answers for Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt, who is 13-for-24 with seven homers and 17 RBIs against him.

Collmenter has hit a rut following a three-start winning streak, losing back-to-back outings and surrendering 14 runs (13 earned) and 24 hits over 18 innings in his last three turns. The 28-year-old Michigan native was roughed up for a season-high six runs in a 6-4 loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers last time out. Collmenter made three relief appearances against the Giants earlier this season, giving up one run and four hits over seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona has surrendered a major league-high 373 runs and has held only one of its last 16 opponents under three runs.

2. Giants RF Hunter Pence is 12-for-27 with two homers, five RBIs and seven runs scored during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Goldschmidt has reached base safely in 13 straight games.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4