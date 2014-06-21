Preview: Giants at Diamondbacks

The San Francisco Giants look to avoid matching their longest losing streak in four years when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday in the second of a three-game series. The Giants have dropped six in a row and nine of their last 10 games, prompting manager Bruce Bochy to hold a team meeting following Friday’s 4-1 setback. “I like to look at the 60 games where we played great baseball, as to who we are, not the last 10 games,” Bochy said.

San Francisco, which still leads the National League West by four games, hasn’t lost seven in a row since June 26-July 2, 2010 — a year that culminated in a World Series championship. Second baseman Aaron Hill, who broke out of an 0-for-12 funk with two hits and two RBIs in Friday’s win, is 9-for-19 against Giants right-hander Ryan Vogelsong, who will opponse Arizona’s Brandon McCarthy. The Diamondbacks have won only three of their last 10 games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (4-3, 3.94 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Brandon McCarthy (1-9, 5.18)

Vogelsong failed to go past five innings for the first time in 10 starts last time out, giving up three runs and seven hits while not factoring in the decision versus Colorado. That followed his worst start of the season, when he was knocked around for six runs on nine hits over six innings in a 9-2 loss to Washington. Vogelson received a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on April 10, giving up four runs in five innings.

McCarthy is coming off a strong effort against Milwaukee last time out, giving up three runs on seven hits in seven innings, but could not halt a winless drought that now spans eight starts. McCarthy, whose only win came against San Diego on May 3, has struggled at home with an 0-5 record and 5.18 ERA in nine starts. He has had trouble solving San Francisco’s Hunter Pence (7-for-16) and Brandon Crawford (4-for-9).

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants C Buster Posey is 9-for-19 with six RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

2. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached base in 14 straight games.

3. Giants CF Angel Pagan, who has missed four games due to lower-back stiffness, felt some pain during batting practice Friday and is questionable for Saturday.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Diamondbacks 3