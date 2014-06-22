Preview: Giants at Diamondbacks

Second baseman Joe Panik is expected to make his first major-league start Sunday when the San Francisco Giants face the host Arizona Diamondbacks in the rubber match of a three-game series. Panik was promoted from Triple-A Fresno after hitting .321 in 74 games, and the Giants are hoping the rookie can provide a spark to a team that has lost nine of its last 11 games. “Sometimes you get in a rut like this, you make a change and see if you can help the club,” manager Bruce Bochy told reporters.

Arizona shortstop Chris Owings was held out of Saturday’s 6-4 loss, but he’s expected to return to the starting lineup for the series finale. The rookie has been rested recently in favor of Didi Gregorius, but manager Kirk Gibson remains confident in Owings, who is hitting .282 with six home runs and 21 RBIs. “He’s really coming along, and when he doesn’t play every day, it kind of gives him an opportunity to stop, evaluate and work on some things,” Gibson told MLB.com. “He’s really coming on in all aspects of his game right now, so I think it’s working pretty good.”

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (8-4, 2.85 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Mike Bolsinger (1-2, 5.70)

Bumgarner yielded four runs over seven innings last Sunday against Colorado after allowing a total of four runs in his previous 29 innings. The 24-year-old also belted his second home run this season and fourth of his career. Aaron Hill is 5-for-17 with two homers against Bumgarner, who yielded four unearned runs over four innings against Arizona on March 31 and is 4-4 with a 2.71 ERA in 15 career games (14 starts) against the Diamondbacks.

Bolsinger was promoted from Triple-A Reno for the second time this season and allowed three runs over 6 1/3 innings in last Tuesday’s 7-5 loss to Milwaukee. The 26-year-old has posted a 30-19 record with a 3.30 ERA over five seasons in the Arizona minor-league system. He made his major-league debut April 14 and went 1-2 with a 6.08 ERA in five games (four starts) before being sent down after allowing four runs in five frames against the Brewers on May 5.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco 1B Michael Morse left Saturday’s game with back tightness and is listed as day-to-day.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached base in 15 straight games.

3. Giants CF Angel Pagan has missed the last five games due to lower back stiffness, but he’s hoping to be available Sunday.

PREDICTION: Giants 6, Diamondbacks 2