Preview: Giants at Diamondbacks

For a team that has won three World Series titles in the past five years, the San Francisco Giants sure have plenty of question marks. The defending champions look to put a dismal spring training behind them Monday when they visit the equally unsettled Arizona Diamondbacks in the season opener for both teams.

The Giants ranked near the bottom of the National League in most every category during spring training and will be without right fielder Hunter Pence for at least two more weeks after he suffered a broken arm early in camp. The lineup features two new faces in third baseman Casey McGehee and left fielder Nori Aoki, who will share time with center fielder Angel Pagan at the leadoff spot until Pence returns. In contrast to the veteran San Francisco roster, Arizona is launching a youth movement led by shortstop Nick Ahmed and second baseman Chris Owings. The Diamondbacks also dealt 27-year-old Trevor Cahill to Atlanta on Friday to make room for rookie Archie Bradley in the starting rotation.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ESPN2, CSN Bay Area, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (2014: 18-10, 2.98 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (2014: 11-9, 3.46)

Bumgarner threw a career-high 270 innings last season, including 53 during a playoff run capped by his World Series MVP effort. The 25-year-old, set to make his second straight Opening Day start, recorded career-best marks in strikeouts (219) and wins (18) last season and ended spring training with three sharp outings. Bumgarner is 6-4 with a 2.70 ERA in 18 career games (17 starts) against Arizona, including 2-0, 2.22 in four starts last season.

Collmenter is making his first career Opening Day start after cruising through spring training with 13 scoreless innings covering three starts. “To be the one to toe the rubber the first time is pretty special,” the 29-year-old told reporters, “especially in my career, having bounced from starter to the bullpen, and now hopefully I can set the tone and lead by example.” Collmenter, who closed last season with a 1.53 ERA over his final five starts, is 5-2 with a 3.17 ERA in 18 career games (seven starts) against San Francisco.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants are 21-15 in road openers since moving to San Francisco in 1958.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt hit .304 with two home runs in 13 games against the Giants last season.

3. The Giants were 13-6 against the Diamondbacks last season, including 9-2 over the final 11 games.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Diamondbacks 1