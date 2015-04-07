Preview: Giants at Diamondbacks

One game in, and San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy is already writing his starting rotation down in pencil. Ryan Vogelsong has been pulled from the bullpen and will get the nod Tuesday against the host Arizona Diamondbacks after scheduled starter Jake Peavy was scratched with back stiffness.

While Peavy is expected to be ready later this week, Bochy expressed concern about Wednesday’s starter, Matt Cain, who is awaiting the results of an MRI exam after the right-hander complained of tightness in his throwing forearm. If Cain is unavailable, the Giants would likely call on Tim Lincecum or a minor-league starter such as Chris Heston. San Francisco held on for a 5-4 victory in Monday’s season opener after Arizona rallied behind Jake Lamb’s pinch-hit, three-run double in the eighth inning. Lamb outplayed highly touted rookie Yasmany Tomas during spring training and will share time at third base with veteran Aaron Hill.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Ryan Vogelsong (2014: 8-13, 4.00 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (2014: 4-8, 4.43)

Vogelsong was re-signed during the offseason to serve as a long reliever along with Yusmeiro Petit, but both pitchers have started in the past. The 37-year-old owns a 49-57 record in 232 career games – including 143 starts. Hill is 14-for-30 with two home runs against Vogelsong, who is 3-6 with a 4.45 ERA in 21 career games (15 starts) against the Diamondbacks.

De La Rosa is set to make his Arizona debut after being acquired from Boston as part of the Wade Miley trade last December. The 26-year-old closed spring training with six innings of one-run ball last Thursday against the White Sox. “He’s a difference-maker, being a power guy in our rotation with (Jeremy) Hellickson and (Josh) Collmenter being more of the finesse-type pitchers,” manager Chip Hale told CBSSports.com.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants have won their last eight series in Arizona.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 6-for-24 lifetime with eight strikeouts against Vogelsong.

3. San Francisco’s first three hitters – Nori Aoki, Joe Panik and Angel Pagan – were a combined 8-for-14 in Monday’s season opener.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 7, Giants 5