Preview: Giants at Diamondbacks

The injury-plagued San Francisco Giants turn to rookie starter Chris Heston for Wednesday’s series finale against the host Arizona Diamondbacks, who avenged a season opening loss with Tuesday’s 7-6 victory. Heston is set to make his second career start in place of Matt Cain, who was placed on the disabled list Monday with a strained flexor tendon.

The injury bug continued to bite the Giants on Tuesday as first baseman Brandon Belt was forced to exit in the fourth inning with a strained groin. Right fielder Hunter Pence is out at least two more weeks with a broken arm, so the Giants’ power-strapped lineup can ill afford to lose Belt, who was limited to 61 games last season due to multiple injuries. While the Giants are in survivor mode, the Diamondbacks have been pleased by the early results from its bullpen and third baseman Jake Lamb. Arizona relievers have tossed eight shutout innings through two games, and Lamb has recorded seven RBIs in his first four at-bats.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Chris Heston (2014: 0-0, 5.06 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (2014: 1-5, 4.52)

Heston earned the call-up from Triple-A Sacramento after allowing four earned runs while striking out 10 over 15 spring training innings. “He knows what he’s doing out there,” manager Bruce Bochy told SFGate.com. “He has good stuff. He has four pitches, good command. He’s a good athlete. He holds runners well.” The 26-year-old, who made his major league debut with three appearances last September, gained 25 pounds over the winter in hopes of improving his velocity.

Hellickson is making his Arizona debut on his 28th birthday after being acquired from Tampa Bay last November. The 2011 AL Rookie of the Year posted a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA over the last two seasons and allowed 25 hits in 17 innings with a 4.76 ERA during spring training. “He relies on his control and all his pitches,” manager Chip Hale told FoxSports.com. “So if he’s not throwing the ball where he wants to, it’s tough for him. We’re looking for him to harness that control.”

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants are seeking their ninth consecutive series win in Arizona.

2. Hale announced that RHP Chase Anderson will start Friday’s series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, followed by rookie RHP Archie Bradley on Saturday.

3. San Francisco signed veteran RHP Kevin Correia to a minor-league contract.

PREDICTION: Giants 8, Diamondbacks 5