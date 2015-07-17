Preview: Giants at Diamondbacks

After winning three straight heading into the All-Star break, the San Francisco Giants look to continue heading in the right direction when they play the opener of a three-game series at the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. The reigning World Series champions swept lowly Philadelphia in dominant fashion, outscoring the hapless Phillies by a 27-9 margin while batting .393 (48-for-122) - including 18-for-43 with runners in scoring position.

Three-time All-Star Buster Posey led the charge by going a blistering 8-for-13 with two runs scored in the series as the Giants moved within 4 1/2 games of the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Posey is 10-for-35 with a homer, six RBIs and five runs scored in 10 meetings with Arizona, but San Francisco has just a 3-7 mark to show for it. The Diamondbacks dropped three games behind the Giants after getting swept by the New York Mets prior to the All-Star break, but can make up ground as they open a 10-game homestand. All-Star Paul Goldschmidt has an NL-best .340 batting average and his 70 RBIs are good enough to share top honors with Colorado’s Nolan Arenado, but went just 1-for-11 in the series versus the Mets.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, KNTV (San Francisco), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Matt Cain (1-1, 4.09 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (3-4, 2.16)

Although manager Bruce Bochy was reportedly mulling his starting rotation, Cain is expected to get the nod on Friday. The 30-year-old was simply dominant in handcuffing the New York Mets on July 7, scattering two hits and striking out seven in six innings of a 3-0 triumph. Cain has manhandled Arizona in his career, posting a 14-7 mark with a 3.38 ERA while allowing the Diamondbacks to bat just .220 against him.

Ray snapped a three-game skid by allowing two unearned runs on four hits in 7 2/3 innings of a 4-2 triumph over Texas on July 7. The 23-year-old has yet to taste victory at home, posting an 0-2 mark with a 3.78 ERA in three appearances this season. Ray will be making his ninth start since being recalled from Triple-A Reno and 15th of his career, albeit first against San Francisco.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco rookie 3B Matt Duffy went 7-for-15 with four RBIs in the last series after being mired in a 5-for-33 slump without driving in a run in his previous nine contests.

2. Diamondbacks rookie 3B Yasmany Tomas has collected nine hits in his last seven outings and is 3-for-10 in five meetings with the Giants.

3. The Giants signed former All-Star SS Everth Cabrera to a minor-league deal on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4