Preview: Giants at Diamondbacks

Matt Duffy and the San Francisco Giants didn’t let the All-Star break cool them down. The rookie looks to continue his torrid stretch at the plate as the visiting Giants vie for their fifth straight victory when they face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Duffy collected three hits in Friday’s 6-5 win in 12 innings to improve to 10-for-22 with four RBIs and three runs scored in his last four contests. While San Francisco snapped a seven-game road losing skid, Arizona saw its winless stretch extend to four after failing to hold a late three-run lead in the series opener. A.J. Pollock is showing signs of heating up once again after briefly cooling down prior to the All-Star break. Pollock, who ripped two doubles and scored twice in the opener, is 4-for-8 in his career versus Saturday starter Jake Peavy.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, CSBA (San Francisco), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jake Peavy (0-4, 4.71 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (4-3, 3.91)

Peavy posted his second straight strong outing since returning from the disabled list, but was left with his fourth consecutive losing decision in as many starts this season. The 34-year-old allowed just two runs (one earned) on six hits in seven innings but saw his team suffer a 4-1 loss to the New York Mets on July 8. Peavy didn’t fare well in his last outing versus Arizona, falling to 16-13 in his career versus the club after yielding four runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings of a 9-0 setback April 17.

Anderson continues to struggle with the home-run ball, as he was taken deep twice last Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Mets. The 27-year-old has allowed nine homers in his last four outings after permitting just three in his previous 13. Anderson would love a repeat performance of his last meeting with San Francisco, as he yielded just one hit over seven innings of a 1-0 victory for Arizona on June 12.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona LF David Peralta went 3-for-6 in the series opener and has hit safely in four straight and 10 of his last 11 games.

2. San Francisco C Buster Posey is 9-for-17 in his last four contests.

3. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 15-for-35 during his 10-game hitting streak versus the Giants.

PREDICTION: Giants 3, Diamondbacks 2