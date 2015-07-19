Preview: Giants at Diamondbacks

The San Francisco Giants vie for their second consecutive series sweep when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. San Francisco humbled hapless Philadelphia prior to the All-Star break before extending its winning streak to five games with an 8-4 triumph on Saturday.

Buster Posey and rookie Matt Duffy continue to lead the way, with the former collecting three hits and four RBIs on Saturday as the Giants have erupted for 41 runs during their victorious run. Duffy had three hits in Friday’s 6-5 win in 12 innings and added three more the following night to improve to 13-for-27 with five runs scored and four RBIs in his last five contests. While San Francisco moved within 3 1/2 games of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, Arizona has dropped five in a row for the first time since losing six straight from Sept. 16-21. David Peralta homered on Saturday to improve to 5-for-10 in the series while hitting safely in five straight and 11 of his last 12 games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (9-5, 3.33 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (1-1, 5.40)

Bumgarner has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his last six outings but has just a 2-3 record to show for it. The 25-year-old fell to 7-5 versus Arizona in his career despite permitting just one run in eight innings of a 1-0 setback on June 12. Bumgarner has yielded four homers in his last three starts after surrendering 10 in his previous 15.

After pitching well in his first start following Tommy John surgery, Corbin was taken deep three times in a 4-2 loss to the New York Mets on July 11. Corbin, who will celebrate his 26th birthday on Sunday, owns a 2-3 career mark versus San Francisco with a 4.26 ERA while allowing the Giants to bat .272 against him. Hunter Pence is a blistering 9-for-19 (.474) lifetime versus Corbin while Posey is 6-for-20 (.300) against the hurler.

WALK-OFFS

1. San Francisco C Andrew Susac sprained his right thumb while sliding into third base on Saturday. The Giants announced that X-rays did not show a fracture.

2. Arizona SS Nick Ahmed is mired in a 1-for-17 slump over his last four contests.

3. Pence is 6-for-12 with a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Giants 4, Diamondbacks 3