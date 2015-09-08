Preview: Giants at Diamondbacks

The floundering San Francisco Giants attempt to remain afloat in the playoff race when they visit the National League West-rival Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game series. San Francisco suffered a 6-1 loss in Monday’s opener to fall nine games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second wild-card spot and 8 1/2 in back of the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

Buster Posey extended his hitting streak to nine games with a double and two singles, including one in the eighth inning that drove in the Giants’ lone run. San Francisco fell to 2-6 on its 10-game road trip by losing for the 11th time in 16 contests. Arizona began its nine-game homestand by halting a four-game slide as Phil Gosselin belted a three-run homer while A.J. Pollock launched a solo shot and lifted a sacrifice fly. The victory was just the second in nine contests at Chase Field for the Diamondbacks, who climbed within five games of the Giants for second place in the West.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Hudson (6-8, 4.69 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (6-5, 4.26)

Hudson returns to the starting rotation after making a pair of relief appearances, including a two-inning stint at Colorado on Thursday in which he struck out two while allowing one hit. The 40-year-old Georgian has not started since July 26, when he gave up three runs over five frames in a win over Oakland before landing on the disabled list with a strained shoulder. Hudson fell to 9-2 lifetime against Arizona on April 19, when he surrendered five runs in five innings.

Anderson is unbeaten in his last four starts but has posted just one victory in that span. The 27-year-old Texan did not factor in the decision at Colorado on Wednesday after yielding three runs on eight hits and five walks in five innings. Anderson has made both of his career starts versus the Giants this season, winning in San Francisco on June 12 after allowing just one hit in seven scoreless frames before being battered for seven runs and 10 hits over 3 2/3 innings of a home loss on July 18.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks LF David Peralta is riding a six-game hitting streak after going 2-for-4 on Monday.

2. San Francisco CF Angel Pagan has recorded three extra-base hits in his last three games after going without one for nine contests.

3. Giants C Jackson Williams was summoned from Double-A Richmond on Monday and went 0-for-3 in his debut with the team.

PREDICTION: Giants 4, Diamondbacks 3