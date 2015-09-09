Preview: Giants at Diamondbacks

The San Francisco Giants look to conclude their road trip on a winning note when they visit the National League West-rival Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday for the rubber match of their three-game series. San Francisco improved to 3-6 on its 10-game trek with a 6-2 triumph Tuesday as Tim Hudson pitched six strong innings and belted his fourth career home run.

The Giants gained no ground in their quest for a playoff berth, however, remaining 8 1/2 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and nine in back of the Chicago Cubs for the second NL wild card. Buster Posey remains hot at the plate as he enters the series finale with a 10-game hitting streak during which he’s recorded five multi-hit performances. Jarrod Saltalamacchia registered two of Arizona’s five hits Tuesday, including a solo homer. The Diamondbacks are 1-1 on their nine-game homestand and have won only three of their last 11 contests overall.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Chris Heston (11-9, 3.54 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (4-1, 3.62)

Heston’s winless streak reached six starts Friday as he fell to 0-4 during the drought after yielding two runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings at Colorado. The 27-year-old Floridian has not won since limiting Milwaukee to two runs over seven frames on July 27. Heston defeated Arizona twice in April before losing his third career outing versus the Diamondbacks on June 14, when he gave up three runs - two earned - on seven hits and four walks in five innings.

Godley suffered his first career loss in his fourth major-league start Friday, when the Cubs tagged him for six runs on four hits and six walks in 3 2/3 innings at Chicago. The 25-year-old rookie from South Carolina won his first three starts, allowing a total of three runs over 18 frames, before making a pair of relief appearances. Godley, who never has faced San Francisco, has not started at home since scattering four hits over six scoreless innings in a win against Milwaukee his major-league debut July 23.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks LF David Peralta enters the series finale with a seven-game hitting streak.

2. San Francisco SS Brandon Crawford exited Tuesday’s game with tightness in his left calf and side.

3. Arizona’s Socrates Brito made his major-league debut Tuesday, recording an infield single as a pinch hitter.

PREDICTION: Giants 8, Diamondbacks 3