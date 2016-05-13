Preview: Giants at Diamondbacks

The San Francisco Giants aim for their third straight victory when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday for the second contest of their four-game set. San Francisco opened the series with a 4-2 triumph, extending its road winning streak to four games.

Brandon Belt drove in a run for the Giants with a single, giving him a hit in nine of his last 11 contests. Arizona is looking to avoid a third consecutive overall defeat and fifth in a row at home. Jean Segura collected three hits for the Diamondbacks while Brandon Drury notched two for his fifth multi-hit performance of the month. Paul Goldschmidt’s mini-surge came to an end Thursday as he was 0-for-4 after a three-game series at Colorado in which he went 5-for-12 with three RBIs.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jeff Samardzija (4-2, 3.17 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Shelby Miller (1-3, 7.36)

Samardzija was a hard-luck loser Sunday as he allowed only two runs and struck out nine for the second straight outing while throwing 123 pitches in 7 2/3 innings against Colorado. The 31-year-old native of Indiana has bounced back from an off-year with the Chicago White Sox, yielding three runs or fewer in six of his seven starts while working seven or more frames four times. Samardzija has yet to defeat Arizona in his career, going 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA in nine meetings (four starts).

Unlike his counterpart, Miller has struggled in his first year with his new team, failing to last four innings on three occasions — one as a result of an injury — and issuing four or more walks three times in his seven starts. The 25-year-old Texan is coming off his best performance of the season, however, as he allowed two runs and four hits over six frames in a victory at Atlanta on Saturday. Miller is 2-1 with a 2.22 ERA in five career starts against San Francisco.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants OF Angel Pagan is expected to be in the lineup Friday after missing 11 games with a strained left hamstring.

2. Segura is riding a 10-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in a career-high 19 consecutive contests.

3. San Francisco recalled RHP Clayton Blackburn from Triple-A Sacramento prior to the series opener and optioned OF Jarrett Parker to the River Cats.

PREDICTION: Giants 7, Diamondbacks 3