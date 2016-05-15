Preview: Giants at Diamondbacks

The San Francisco Giants look to extend their season-high winning streak to five contests and complete a four-game sweep when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon. Denard Span had four hits, improving to 8-for-13 with four runs scored in the series, and Hunter Pence belted his 200th career homer as San Francisco recorded a 5-3 victory Saturday.

Veteran right-hander Matt Cain will try to end a near 10-month stretch without a victory when he takes the mound for the Giants against Arizona’s Rubby De La Rosa. The visiting team has won 23 of the last 28 games in the series, including all seven this season as the Diamondbacks registered a sweep in San Francisco last month. Arizona shortstop Jean Segura saw his 11-game hitting streak come to an end Saturday, but leads the team in batting average (.340) and is tied for the top spot in RBIs (19). The Diamondbacks have dropped four straight after winning a season high-matching five in a row.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Matt Cain (0-5, 6.69 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (4-4, 3.93)

Cain is looking for his first victory since July 22 of last season, but comes in off his best start of 2016. The 31-year-old gave up two runs on six hits over eight innings for his first quality start since his season debut, but took the loss at Toronto on Tuesday. Chris Owings is 5-for-7 with a homer versus Cain, who gave up three runs in 4 2/3 innings on April 19 - dropping to 14-8 with a 3.54 ERA lifetime against Arizona.

De La Rosa has won four of his last five decisions, starting with a three-strikeout, one-inning relief stint against the Giants on April 18. The 27-year-old Dominican permitted one run or fewer in three of his last four starts, including Tuesday’s win at Colorado. Buster Posey (4-for-8, homer) and Brandon Crawford (5-for-14, two homers) have hit well against De La Rosa, who is 4-1 with a 3.62 ERA in seven games (five starts) versus San Francisco.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona RHP Brad Ziegler has not allowed a run to the Giants in 22 straight innings, but has not appeared in the series.

2. San Francisco 1B Brandon Belt has reached base safely in 22 consecutive contests – two shy of his career-best streak.

3. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 1-for-12 in the series with four strikeouts and has one homer in his last 16 games.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4