Preview: Giants at Diamondbacks

Johnny Cueto produced a rare poor effort in his last outing and attempts to bounce back Friday, when the San Francisco Giants open a three-game series against the host Arizona Diamondbacks. Cueto received a no-decision against Philadelphia on June 26 when he allowed a season high-tying six runs and eight hits in six innings.

Cueto has won eight consecutive decisions and his lone loss of the season came against Arizona as he allowed three runs and eight hits in seven innings on April 21. San Francisco salvaged the finale of a four-game, home-and-home interleague set versus Oakland with a convincing 12-6 victory on Thursday and holds a six-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. The Diamondbacks, who have lost five consecutive contests, are a disappointing 36-45 and stand 14 games behind the Giants at the halfway point but believe they still can get back into the wild-card race. "We just haven't consistently been able to play up to our abilities, just probably as a whole," Arizona's Paul Goldschmidt told reporters. "There's not one reason. Guys have been positive, guys have been working hard. It's hopefully just a matter of time before we start playing better."

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Johnny Cueto (11-1, 2.42 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Shelby Miller (2-7, 6.79)

Cueto is 7-2 with a 2.69 ERA in 10 career starts against the Diamondbacks, including a victory on May 12 in which he gave up two runs and eight hits over seven innings. He has experienced difficulties with Michael Bourn (10-for-26) and Goldschmidt (5-for-16, one homer). Cueto has been superb on the road this season, posting a 7-0 record and 2.17 ERA in eight starts.

Miller continued his horrific campaign by being rocked for seven runs and 11 hits over six innings in a loss to Colorado on Saturday. He has struggled at home, going 0-5 with a 6.97 ERA in six outings and serving up eight homers in just 31 frames. Miller is 2-2 with a 2.65 ERA in six career starts against San Francisco and lost to the Giants on May 13, when he gave up three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants are 24-13 against NL West rivals this season.

2. Arizona is expected to decide Friday whether or not to put RHP Zack Greinke (oblique) on the 15-day disabled list.

3. San Francisco 1B Brandon Belt (four RBIs on Thursday) and C Buster Posey (three-run homer) are 1-for-14 and 1-for-13, respectively, against Miller.

PREDICTION: Giants 7, Diamondbacks 1