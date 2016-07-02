Preview: Giants at Diamondbacks

The San Francisco Giants have caught the Chicago Cubs for most victories in the National League and look to continue their strong play when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game set. San Francisco (51-31) recorded a 6-4 victory in Friday's series opener to win for the 15th time in its last 20 games.

The Giants are receiving surprising contributions from Conor Gillaspie, who fell a homer shy of the cycle Friday while improving to 11-for-20 during his five-game hitting streak. San Francisco also received solid performances from Jarrett Parker (2-for-4, home run) and the recently recalled Grant Green (2-for-4, two RBIs) while backup catcher Trevor Brown drove in two runs with Buster Posey resting after playing in the previous 20 games. Arizona is 0-5 at home against the Giants this season and scheduled starter Patrick Corbin has fared miserably at Chase Field with an 0-5 record and 7.02 ERA in seven home starts. Jake Lamb has homered in three consecutive games for the Diamondbacks and is 11-for-29 with four blasts and 11 RBIs over his last eight contests.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jeff Samardzija (8-5, 3.91 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (4-6, 4.99)

Samardzija has allowed six runs in back-to-back starts and three of his last five outings. He is 1-3 with a 6.89 ERA in his last six starts after posting a 2.54 ERA over his first 10 turns. Samardzija defeated the Diamondbacks on May 13, when he gave up one run and eight hits over eight innings, and is 1-1 with a 3.89 ERA in 10 career appearances (five starts) versus Arizona.

Corbin received a no-decision against Colorado in his last turn despite walking five and allowing six runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. The season has been a consistent struggle as he posted a 4.88 ERA in April, followed by marks of 5.03 in May and 5.04 in June. Corbin is 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 12 career starts against the Giants and received a no-decision on May 14, when he gave up three runs and nine hits in 6 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks RHP Zack Greinke (oblique) wasn't placed on the disabled list Friday but likely won't make another start until next weekend.

2. San Francisco CF Denard Span (neck) was a late scratch from Friday's lineup and manager Bruce Bochy is hopeful he will return on Saturday.

3. Arizona recalled C Tuffy Gosewisch from Triple-A Reno and placed OF Rickie Weeks Jr. on the bereavement list.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Diamondbacks 2