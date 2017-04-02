Preview: Giants at Diamondbacks

San Francisco unveils its new-look bullpen Sunday as the Giants visit the Arizona Diamondbacks in the season opener for both teams. After recording 32 blown saves last season, the Giants signed free agent closer Mark Melancon in hopes of settling a bullpen that was last seen imploding in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs.

The Diamondbacks also made several major changes following last season’s disappointing campaign, when they lost 93 games and finished fourth in the NL West. The busy offseason included a front-office shakeup with new manager Torey Lovullo taking control of a team that could surprise if starting pitchers Zack Greinke and Shelby Miller return to past form and center fielder A.J. Pollock stays healthy after being limited to 12 games last season due to a fractured elbow. Arizona was 6-13 last season against San Francisco, which again boasts one of the top starting rotations in the majors but has lingering question marks in front of Melancon. Right-handers Hunter Strickland, Derek Law and Cory Gearrin join left-handers Josh Osich and Steven Okert in the bullpen, which lost setup man Will Smith for the season after the veteran had Tommy John surgery last week.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ESPN2, NBC Sports Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (2016: 15-9, 2.74 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (2016: 13-7, 4.37)

One of only two pitchers to make at least 30 starts and pitch 200 innings in each of the past six regular seasons, Bumgarner set career highs in innings (226 2/3) and strikeouts (251) last season. The four-time All-Star pronounced himself ready for another strong campaign after posting a 2.52 ERA in seven spring training starts. Bumgarner owns a 9-7 mark and 2.53 ERA in 26 career games (25 starts) against Arizona while holding Chris Owings to four hits in 25 at-bats.

Greinke signed a six-year, $206 million contract with Arizona prior to last season but was limited to 26 starts while battling oblique and shoulder injuries. The 33-year-old has avoided any health issues this spring but his diminished velocity became a concern after he allowed three runs over four innings against Seattle in his final outing last Tuesday. Buster Posey is 12-for-37 against Greinke, who is 9-2 with a 2.49 ERA in 14 career starts against San Francisco.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants are opening the season on the road for the eighth consecutive year and the 26th time in the last 33 seasons.

2. Arizona lost nine of its 10 home games against the Giants last season.

3. San Francisco is expected to use a left-field platoon of Chris Marrero and Jarrett Parker to start the season.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Diamondbacks 2