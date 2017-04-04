Preview: Giants at Diamondbacks

Opening Day looked a lot like last season for the San Francisco Giants, who saw their bullpen ruin a stellar outing by Madison Bumgarner in a 6-5 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday. After a day off, the Giants look to bounce back Tuesday against the host Diamondbacks, who are eager to get off to a quick start after opening last season with a 13-18 mark.

The Giants thought they addressed their bullpen woes by signing free agent closer Mark Melancon to a four-year, $62 million contract during the offseason, but the 32-year-old struggled in his first appearance, allowing two runs in the ninth, including a walk-off single to Chris Owings. “We never expect anything negative to happen with Mark out there,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy told reporters. “It happened. You are not going to be perfect. We had our chances to put the game away a couple times and couldn’t do it.” Arizona had several bright spots in its first game under new manager Torey Lovullo, including the play of center fielder A.J. Pollock, who belted a two-run homer off Bumgarner and finished with three hits from the leadoff spot. Pollock was limited to 12 games at the end of last season after fracturing his elbow in spring training and will be an integral part of the Diamondbacks’ hopes to challenge the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Johnny Cueto (2016: 18-5, 2.79 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (2016: 5-13, 5.15)

Cueto arrived late to camp due to personal issues but appears to be in midseason form after posting a 1.50 ERA in three spring training starts. The 31-year-old was as good as advertised in his first season with the Giants last year while throwing 219 2/3 innings with five complete games among his 32 starts. Jake Lamb is 5-for-14 with a home run against Cueto, who is 9-3 with a 3.17 ERA in 13 career starts against Arizona.

After a dismal 2016 season that ended with a demotion to the bullpen, Corbin earned the No. 2 spot in the rotation with a stellar spring. The 27-year-old was the team’s most consistent starter in spring training, going 2-1 with a 3.44 ERA while posting a 17-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 18 1/3 innings. Corbin has struggled against Hunter Pence (12-for-25, four homers) and owns a 4-5 mark and 3.46 ERA in 16 career games (14 starts) against San Francisco.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants have won 13 of their last 14 series against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt needs one stolen base to reach the 100 home run/100 stolen base club.

3. San Francisco plays 24 of its first 26 games against NL West opponents.

PREDICTION: Giants 7, Diamondbacks 3