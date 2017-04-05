Preview: Giants at Diamondbacks

The San Francisco Giants' bullpen figures to be an ongoing concern this season, but there doesn't seem to be much need to worry about the team's potent offense. One day after recording 15 hits, the Giants continue their season-opening four-game series against the host Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday looking to put together a complete effort.

Center fielder Gorkys Hernandez started Tuesday’s 8-4 win over Arizona in place of Denard Span and drove in four runs from the leadoff spot as the Giants bounced back from a 6-5 loss in the opener. Span sat out due to a sore hip and is listed as day-to-day for the Giants, who boast a deep lineup that had Joe Panik reaching base four times Tuesday while batting eighth. San Francisco scored five runs in the fifth inning thanks in part to a key error by Arizona shortstop Chris Owings, who has recorded three hits in the first two games and likely will share time with defensive standout Nick Ahmed this season. The versatile Owings, who battled through a shoulder injury last year, also could see time in right field as new manager Torey Lovullo looks for ways to keep his bat in the lineup.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Arizona Plus

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Matt Moore (2016: 13-12, 4.08 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Taijuan Walker (2016: 8-11, 4.22)

Moore joined the Giants from Tampa Bay at last season’s trade deadline and allowed one run over eight innings in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs. The 27-year-old posted a 5.60 ERA this spring after setting career bests of 33 starts and 198 1/3 innings pitched last season. Paul Goldschmidt is 5-for-9 with a home run against Moore, who is 2-1 with a 3.72 ERA in three career starts versus the Diamondbacks.

After battling foot injuries and falling short of expectations with Seattle last season, Walker was sent to Arizona over the winter as part of the Jean Segura trade. The 24-year-old made a strong first impression with his new club in spring training, going 2-1 with a 3.29 ERA in seven starts covering 27 1/3 innings while focusing on his improved slider. “I think it’s going to be a big pitch for me, if I can continue to throw it and have confidence in it,” Walker told reporters.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants have won 10 of their last 12 games at Chase Field.

2. The Diamondbacks begin the season with 14 straight contests against 2016 playoff clubs.

3. Arizona RHP Jake Barrett (shoulder) is expected to throw live batting practice Wednesday and could return by the end of the month.

PREDICTION: Giants 7, Diamondbacks 5