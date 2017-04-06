The San Francisco Giants aren’t known for their speed, but an exception might need to be made for Eduardo Nunez. The 33-year-old looks to continue his fast start Thursday as the Giants aim for a split of their season-opening four-game series against the host Arizona Diamondbacks, who scored seven unanswered runs in Wednesday’s 8-6 victory.

Nunez, who joined the Giants in a trade with Minnesota last summer, has gone 7-for-13 with three stolen bases in the first three games while batting from the sixth spot in the order. Manager Bruce Bochy has said he prefers to have Nunez batting in the middle of the lineup, but he could be moved to the leadoff spot if Denard Span lands on the disabled list. Gorkys Hernandez has filled in the last two games for Span, who is dealing with tightness in his left hip but hopes to return Friday at San Diego. The Diamondbacks have received a spark at the top of their order from A.J. Pollock and Chris Owings, who combined for five hits in Wednesday’s victory.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Bay Area (San Francisco), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jeff Samardzija (2016: 12-11, 3.81 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (2016: 8-15, 4.90)

After struggling for much of spring training, Samardzija finished with nine scoreless innings and three hits allowed over his final two appearances. The 32-year-old is hoping to build on his successful debut season with the Giants, when he threw 200-plus innings for the third straight year. Paul Goldschmidt is 3-for-21 with nine strikeouts against Samardzija, who is 2-1 with a 3.91 ERA in 12 career games (seven starts) versus Arizona.

Ray’s 218 strikeouts last season tied for ninth in the majors, but the 25-year-old flamethrower allowed 185 hits over 174 1/3 innings and struggled with his consistency. Ray is hoping to improve his control this season but posted a 5.11 ERA in seven starts covering 24 2/3 frames during spring training. The Tennessee native is 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA in four career turns against the Giants while limiting Brandon Crawford to two hits in 10 at-bats with six strikeouts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants LF Jarrett Parker has opened the season 0-for-7 with five strikeouts.

2. Arizona 2B Brandon Drury is riding an eight-game hitting streak dating back to last season.

3. San Francisco signed OF Drew Stubbs to a minor-league contract.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 7, Giants 4