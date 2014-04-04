Giants 2, Diamondbacks 0: Tim Hudson prevailed in his San Francisco debut while continuing his mastery in Arizona with 7 2/3 shutout innings.

Michael Morse and Angel Pagan drove in runs while Pagan and Buster Posey had two hits apiece for the Giants. Hudson (1-0) improved to 5-1 in seven starts at Chase Field after allowing three hits and striking out seven while Sergio Romo worked a perfect ninth inning to record his second save.

Paul Goldschmidt doubled - his fourth of the year - to extend his hitting streak to 24 games for the Diamondbacks, who rallied from a four-run deficit to win 5-4 on Tuesday. Gerardo Parra had two hits while Trevor Cahill (0-2) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings for Arizona, which didn’t advance any of its four baserunners past second.

San Francisco took a 1-0 lead in the fifth when Ehire Adrianza walked with one out and was sacrificed to second base by Hudson before scoring on Pagan’s single to right. The Giants doubled their advantage in the sixth on Morse’s two-out double to center.

Hudson retired the first nine Diamondbacks in order before Parra led off the fourth with a single. After advancing to second on a wild pitch, Hudson got Aaron Hill to ground out to third, struck out Goldschmidt and retired Martin Prado on a line drive to center.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Giants RF Hunter Pence is hitless in 12 at-bats this season. ... Hudson has not allowed a home run in 51 innings at Chase Field. ... San Francisco RHP Tim Lincecum is questionable to start Thursday’s series finale after suffering from a bout of food poisoning Tuesday.