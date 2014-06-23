(Updated: CORRECTING: Diamondbacks as the losing team in Para 1 scoreline.)

Giants 4, Diamondbacks 1: Madison Bumgarner struck out seven over eight-plus strong innings as visiting San Francisco defeated Arizona to take two of three in the series.

Tyler Colvin and Buster Posey each recorded RBI doubles while Brandon Crawford and Joe Panik added two hits and an RBI apiece for the Giants. Bumgarner (9-4) allowed one unearned run on two infield hits and a pair of walks to win for the seventh time in eight decisions and Sergio Romo got the final three outs for his 22nd save.

Martin Prado singled home the only run in the ninth inning for the Diamondbacks, who have lost nine of their last 12 games. Mike Bolsinger (1-3) was the hard-luck loser, giving up one run on five hits and one walk while striking out four over 7 2/3 innings.

Bolsinger faced the minimum 12 batters in the first four innings, allowing just one hit, before the Giants opened the scoring in the fifth. Crawford walked with one out and came all the way around to score when Colvin delivered a double to left-center field.

Hunter Pence recorded his second single of the game to lead off the ninth and scored when Posey drilled his double to deep center field before Crawford singled home another run. Panik, who notched his first major-league hit in the fifth inning, later doubled to left field to bring home Crawford for a 4-0 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pence has collected at least two hits in seven of his last nine contests. … Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt went 0-for-2 with two walks to reach base for the 16th straight game. … San Francisco begins a 10-game homestand against San Diego on Monday while the Diamondbacks host Cleveland for the first of a pair on Tuesday.