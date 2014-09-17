Giants 4, Diamondbacks 2: Matt Duffy delivered a pinch-hit two-run single in the top of the ninth inning as visiting San Francisco took two of three in Arizona.

Pablo Sandoval led off the ninth with a walk against Addison Reed (1-6) and moved up on a one-out base hit by Brandon Crawford, who was 4-for-4 with two runs scored. After a walk to Brandon Belt loaded the bases, Duffy ripped a 3-2 offering into center field to snap the 2-2 tie and Santiago Casilla took care of the Diamondbacks in the bottom half for his 17th save.

Madison Bumgarner allowed two runs in six innings and Sergio Romo (6-4) picked up the win with a scoreless eighth for the wild-card leading Giants, who pulled within two games of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. Gregor Blanco chipped in an RBI on a squeeze bunt as San Francisco won its eighth straight series in Arizona.

Crawford registered his 15th RBI in his last 15 starts with a run-scoring double in the second, but Diamondbacks starter Andrew Chafin slapped an RBI single to right in his first career at-bat in the bottom half. Crawford led off the fifth with a single and reached third on a wild pitch and a sacrifice bunt before racing in on Blanco’s safety squeeze to the right side.

A.J. Pollock tripled in the home half of the frame and came home when catcher Andrew Susac threw to first to finish a strikeout of Mark Trumbo, getting a foot in just ahead of Susac’s sprawling tag on the return throw to forge a 2-2 tie. Trumbo struck out with runners on the corners to end the seventh and Romo stranded a man in the eighth en route to the Giants’ eighth win in their last 12 games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Francisco’s streak of series wins in Arizona is its longest since also winning eight sets in a row at Cincinnati from 1932-35. ... Chafin let up two runs and three hits with four walks in six innings in his second major-league start. ... The Giants have Thursday off before invading San Diego for three games. Arizona visits Colorado on Thursday for the first of four.