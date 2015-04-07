Giants 5, Diamondbacks 4

PHOENIX -- San Francisco left-hander Madison Bumgarner gave up one run in seven innings, and center fielder Angel Pagan had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Giants to a 5-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the season opener for both teams Monday at Chase Field.

Bumgarner, who accumulated 270 innings in 2014 while helping the Giants to their third World Series title in five years, gave up six hits, struck out three and walked one in the first Opening Day start of his career.

Pagan had two doubles and a single, driving in runs in the third and fifth innings against Arizona right-hander Josh Collmenter (0-1).

Giants second baseman Joe Panik had three hits and scored two runs, and shortstop Brandon Crawford had two hits and drove in two runs, helping the Giants take a 5-1 lead in the fifth.

D-backs pinch hitter Jake Lamb hit a three-run triple off right-hander Sergio Romo in the eighth inning to make it 5-4, but left-hander Jeremy Affeldt struck out pinch hitter David Peralta with two on to end the inning.

Giants right-hander Santiago Casilla pitched the ninth inning for a save.

Right fielder Mark Trumbo drove in the D-backs’ only run off Bumgarner with a third-inning triple.

Arizona left fielder Ender Inciarte had two singles, scored two runs and was hit by pitch.

Collmenter gave up five runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out four. He made his first Opening Day start in his fifth season with the D-backs.

Pagan singled home the first run in the third inning, when a baserunning gaffe by left fielder Nori Aoki cut short the inning. Aoki was caught in a rundown while attempting to score from third on Panik’s double before Pagan’s single.

Trumbo tripled off the top of the center field fence to drive in Inciarte in the bottom of the third to tie the game at 1. Inciarte singled with one out.

Aoki and Panik singled to open the fifth. Pagan’s double knocked in Aoki, and catcher Buster Posey followed with a sacrifice fly. Shortstop Brandon Crawford’s two-out, two-run double off reliever Andrew Chafin made it 5-1.

NOTES: San Francisco RHP Matt Cain underwent an MRI exam Monday after feeling tenderness in his right forearm in his final preseason appearance Friday. Manager Bruce Bochy said Cain might miss his scheduled Wednesday start. RHP Tim Lincecum, the No. 5 starter, is an option to pitch Wednesday, Bochy said. ... San Francisco RHP Ryan Vogelsong will start Tuesday in place of RHP Jake Peavy (back soreness), Bochy said. Peavy could be available for the four-game series in San Diego that begins Thursday. ... Arizona’s Aaron Hill made his 10th Opening Day start, his first at third base. The previous nine -- six with Toronto and three with the D-backs -- were at second base. ... D-backs assistant hitting coach Mark Grace got a large ovation when he was announced in pregame introductions. ... New D-backs manager Chip Hale made his debut Monday. His mother and father were in the crowd. ... The D-backs honored former commissioner Bud Selig before the game. ... New Hall of Famer and former D-backs LHP Randy Johnson threw out the first pitch.