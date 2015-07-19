A's 3, Twins 2 (10 innings)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Billy Burns doubled, stole third and scored when All-Star Stephen Vogt singled through a drawn-in infield in the 10th inning to give the Oakland Athletics a 3-2 walk-off victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.

The A’s won for the third time in four games with their second walk-off of the year against Casey Fein (2-4), who failed to get an out in the 10th.

Oakland’s Drew Pomeranz (4-3) pitched the 10th for the win.

A’s pinch-hitter Jake Smolinki singled in the tying run with two outs in the ninth against Twins closer Glen Perkins, who was saddled with his first blown save after opening the season with a franchise-best 28 straight.

Twins first baseman Joe Mauer doubled in the tying run and designated hitter Miguel Sano had a sacrifice fly to drive in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth.

A’s designated hitter Billy Butler belted a home run over the center field fence with one out in the bottom of the seventh to snap a scoreless tie.

Oakland’s Scott Kazmir took a four-hitter into the ninth after leaving his last start early with triceps tightness. He pitched like nothing bothered him after escaping a no-out, bases-loaded jam in the first.

Kazmir retired 11 straight until second baseman Brian Dozier reached second on a single and a throwing error by third baseman Brett Lawrie with one out in the ninth.

Tyler Clippard came on in relief but hit right fielder Torii Hunter with an 0-2 pitch ahead of Mauer’s drive that hit off the right field wall. Sano’s fly scored pinch-runner Shane Robinson.

Perkins got the first two outs of the ninth before Lawrie beat out an infield single and moved to second on a wild pitch.

Twins starter Phil Hughes was left with a no-decision despite giving up one run and six hits in seven innings. He walked one and had two strikeouts.

Butler entered the game batting .273 against Hughes and went 2-for-3 with the homer.

Kazmir, meanwhile, retired 22 of 24 after after giving up a double to Dozier, a single to Hunter and a walk to Mauer to open the game. Kazmir faced two above the minimum thanks to three double plays.

Kazmir allowed an earned run in July for the first time in 20 innings. He’s 6-0 with a 1.40 ERA in his past 11 July starts.

The A‘s, who went scoreless in 21 innings before Butler’s drive, still managed their third win in four games. The Twins had a four-game winning streak snapped.

NOTES: Twins OF Torii Hunter received 40th birthday gifts from teammates before the game that included a walker and adult diapers. He went out and singled in his first at-bat for a nice gift to himself. Hunter played for the 12th time in his career on his birthday and collected hit No. 11. He has 2,408 career hits, fifth among active players, and 1,299 with the Twins. ... LHP Tommy Malone (5-1, 2.84 ERA) makes the first appearance against his former team on Sunday. He has a 15-8 overall record and a 2.96 ERA in 36 appearance. Malone won 31 of his 37 games with the A‘s. He’s 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA in five day games this year. ... Oakland switch pitcher Pat Venditte threw a bullpen session before the game, including 30 pitches right-handed and 20 left-handed. A’s manager Bob Melvin will likely announce a decision regarding Venditte’s status on Sunday. ... RHP Jesse Chavez (4-9, 3.40) looks to end a three-game losing streak when he starts the series finale against the Twins on Sunday. He’s 1-6 with a 4.29 ERA in eight day games and leads the major leagues in day losses. Chavez is 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in nine games, including two starts, against the Twins.