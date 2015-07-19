Giants 2, Diamondbacks 1

PHOENIX -- San Francisco left fielder Justin Maxwell homered and left-hander Madison Bumgarner became the National League’s sixth 10-game winner when the Giants’ completed a three-game sweep over the Arizona Diamondbacks with a 2-1 victory at Chase Field on Sunday.

Bumgarner gave up one run in five innings and four relievers held the lead as the Giants (49-43) won their sixth straight. They clinched their 10th straight series victory at Chase Field on Saturday.

Maxwell homered in the second inning and right fielder Hunter Pence doubled in a run in the third inning off left-hander Patrick Corbin (1-2), who gave up two runs on four hits.

The Diamondbacks (42-48) lost six straight since reaching .500 on July 9.

Bumgarner, who pitched a scoreless inning in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, retired the last eight he faced before leaving after five innings. He gave up four hits, struck out three and walked one.

Bumgarner is 4-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his last seven starts at Chase Field. His 2.57 ERA in 14 appearances in Arizona is the lowest by any starting pitcher with at least 75 innings at Chase Field. He has not lost in Arizona since May 11, 2012.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Aaron Hill had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who had runners on second base in each of the last three innings. They were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Goldschmidt leads the NL with a .340 batting average.

Corbin struck out five and walked one in his third start of the year after returning from Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2014 season.

Maxwell hit his eighth homer of the season with one out in the second inning, an opposite field shot to right for a 1-0 lead.

Arizona tied it in its second inning when Corbin hit into a fielder’s choice with one out and the bases loaded. Catcher Welington Castillo walked before right fielder Yasmany Tomas and third baseman Aaron Hill singled to load the bases.

After a short fly ball for the first out, Corbin grounded to shortstop Brandon Crawford, whose throw to second forced Hill. Corbin beat the relay to first to make it 1-1. Corbin originally was called out, but the call was reversed after a 67-second review.

Giants second baseman Joe Panik walked, took second on a wild pitch and scored on Pence’s two-out double in the third inning to close the scoring.

NOTES: San Francisco C Andrew Susac (thumb) was placed on the disabled list Sunday when C Hector Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. Susac, who jammed his hand into third base while sliding it with a triple Saturday, is expected to miss 10-14 days. ... Arizona RHP Chase Anderson was placed on the DL on Sunday with right triceps inflammation, a day after giving up 10 hits and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings of an 8-4 loss. Anderson has given up 26 earned runs in his last 25 2/3 innings over five starts, bumping his ERA from 2.84 to 4.37. OF Danny Dorn was recalled from Triple-A Reno to fill the roster spot. The Diamondbacks will not need another starter until Thursday, and manager Chip Hale said the team is considering options. ... Arizona also recalled RHP Matt Stites from Reno and optioned RHP Enrique Burgos to the Aces. Burgos gave up four runs in two outings Friday and Saturday, including a two-run homer by Giants RF Hunter Pence on Friday.