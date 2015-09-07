Diamondbacks 6, Giants 1

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Phil Gosselin hit a three-run homer and left-hander Patrick Corbin pitched six scoreless innings in the Diamondbacks’ 6-1 victory over the slumping San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Gosselin’s second homer of the season gave Arizona a 3-0 lead in the second inning, and center fielder A.J. Pollock hit a bases-empty homer the sixth for a 6-0 lead, both off Giants right-hander Mike Leake.

Corbin (5-3) gave up six hits and struck out five. He did not walk a batter, and his ERA dropped to a season-low 3.32 in his 12th start of the year. He missed the 2104 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March.

Corbin also singled in a run in a two-run fourth inning as the Diamondbacks (66-72) broke a four-game losing streak.

First baseman Buster Posey had three hits and center fielder Angel Pagan had two for the Giants (71-67), who have lost eight of their last 10 to fall eight games behind the NL West-leading Los Angeles, pending the result of the Dodgers’ game against the Angels later Monday. The Giants are nine games out of the second NL wild card.

Posey singled in the Giants’ run in the eighth inning after Joe Panik’s pinch-hit double, his first plate appearance after missing 35 games with back inflammation.

Gosselin, Pollock, left fielder David Peralta, third baseman Jake Lamb and shortstop Nick Ahmed had two hits apiece for Arizona.

Peralta beat out a single to third base to open the second inning and Lamb singled with one out. Gosselin followed with his second homer of the season, both since he was activated from the disabled list Aug. 30.

Lamb walked with one out in the fourth inning before Gosselin and Ahmed singled to load the bases. Corbin dropped a single into short left field to drive in Lamb, and Gosselin scored on Pollock’s sacrifice fly.

Pollock has 45 hits and 17 RBIs in his last 31 games, improving his batting average to .317.

Corbin pitched out of trouble in the first and fourth innings while making his third straight quality start. He has given up three earned runs in his last three starts over 18 1/3 innings.

Third baseman Matt Duffy and Posey singled with two outs in the first inning before Corbin got right fielder Marlon Byrd on a groundout.

Posey doubled and took third on Byrd’s single to open the fourth inning, but Corbin got out of that inning on a shot fly ball, a called third strike and a routine groundout.

NOTES: Giants 2B Joe Panik was activated from the disabled list Monday, although he did not start. Panik will play a lot but not every day, manager Bruce Bochy said, after returning from a back inflammation ... RHP Brett Bochy was purchased from Triple-A Sacramento when RHP Tim Lincecum was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list. Bochy, son of Giants manager Bruce Bochy, was 6-1 with a 2.95 ERA in 43 appearances with the River Cats. ... Arizona will recall RHP Jhoulys Chacin and LHP Andrew Chafin from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, manager Chip Hale said, after Reno’s season ends. Chacin is likely to get at least one more start here, Hale said. ... Giants LHP Jeremy Affeldt (shoulder strain) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Tuesday, manager Bruce Bochy said.