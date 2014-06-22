Romo closes out Giants’ victory over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy trusted his closer in a tight spot Saturday night. Given right-hander Sergio Romo’s success in Chase Field, there may not have been a better choice.

Romo retired Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on a line drive to right-center field with the tying runs on second and third in the ninth inning to close out the Giants’ 6-4 victory over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

On one side, Goldschmidt was 4-for-10 with three RBIs in his career against Romo. On the other, Romo had given up one run in his previous 22 innings at Chase.

“It’s a tough call,” Bochy said. “You are going against the book a little bit. You are dealing with one of the best hitters in the game. The guy behind him is a tough hitter, too. He might have got away with that pitch, but he got him out.”

The Giants had walked Goldschmidt in his previous three plate appearances, the last two times to load the bases.

“Sergio wants to go after everybody,” Bochy said. “That’s his mentality.”

Romo recorded his 21st save to help the Giants (44-30) break a season-long six-game losing streak.

San Francisco third baseman Pablo Sandoval had three hits and drove in two runs and right fielder Hunter Pence homered.

Sandoval singled in runs in the first and second innings off right-hander Brandon McCarthy (1-10) to give the Giants an early 4-0 cushion.

Giants left fielder Tyler Colvin singled to cap a three-run first inning and drove in three runs. Pence and catcher Buster Posey had two hits and scored twice.

Second baseman Aaron Hill, who hit behind Goldschmidt, had two hits and drove in two runs for Arizona (32-46), which has lost four of its last six. Hill is 0-for-6 in his career against Romo.

“I am surprised they didn’t pitch around him (Goldschmidt) the whole series,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “It went against him. They got away with it.”

Hill followed a two-out walk to Goldschmidt in the fifth inning with a two-run single that closed the Giants’ lead to 5-4.

Pence homered in the sixth inning to conclude the scoring.

“It was a pretty collective effort,” Pence said. “Colvin had the big hit. We’ve had a bunch of base runners and we’ve gotten a lot of hits, but when we get to two outs, we haven’t had that big hit. That was huge for us.”

First baseman Mike Morse, who leads the Giants with 13 homers and 44 RBIs, was removed from the game with back tightness in the last of the sixth inning. Morse will not play Sunday, Bochy said, and will be reevaluated when the Giants return home Monday. It is not believed to be serious.

San Francisco right-hander Ryan Vogelsong (5-3) gave up four runs in five innings while winning for the fourth time in five decisions.

McCarthy, who gave up five runs and 10 hits in five innings, leads the major leagues in losses. The Diamondbacks are 2-14 in games he starts.

“I don’t know where this ranks but it is pretty close to the bottom or the top, whichever way you are looking at this,” McCarthy said. “The frustrating thing is, I don’t have any more answers this week than the (week) before.”

Sandoval is hitting .350 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 33 RBIs in 49 games at Chase Field.

Trailing 4-0, Hill, catcher Miguel Montero and left fielder David Peralta doubled in the second inning off Vogelsong to cut the Giants’ lead to 4-2 before Colvin followed shortstop Brandon Crawford’s triple with an RBI groundout.

NOTES: San Francisco purchased the contract of 2B Joe Panik from Triple-A Fresno on Saturday. Panik, the Giants’ first-round draft pick in 2011 out of St. John‘s, was hitting .321 with five home runs and 45 RBIs in 74 games. He walked as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning. ... OF Juan Perez was optioned to Fresno to make room on the 25-man roster and RHP Jake Dunning was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. Perez was hitting .158 in 38 at-bats. ... Arizona SS Chris Owings (ankle) did not start after tweaking his ankle on a pickoff play Thursday. He had a six-game hitting streak. ... San Francisco CF Angel Pagan (back) missed his fifth straight game. He took batting practice before the game. ... The game was broadcast in the Navajo language by KTNN-AM of Window Rock, Ariz., as part of Native American recognition day at Chase Field.