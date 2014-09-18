Call-up’s pinch hit lifts Giants past Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- With manager Bruce Bochy expressing support at a critical time, San Francisco Giants reserve Matt Duffy said he could not help but feel capable in a pinch-hitting situation. It showed again Wednesday.

Duffy hit a two-run, tiebreaking single in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Giants to a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Chase Field, pulling San Francisco within two games of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West race.

“It feels good. It gives you confidence,” said Duffy, who spent most of the season at Double-A Richmond. “When he shows confidence in you, it gives you confidence in yourself. I think that’s helped me relax, knowing I‘m not the only one who has confidence in myself.”

Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval walked to open the ninth inning off right-hander Addison Reed (1-6) and took second on a one-out single by shortstop Brandon Crawford, who tied a career high with four hits.

Pinch hitter Brandon Belt walked to load the bases and bring up Duffy, who lined a single to center on a 3-2 slider.

“He’s shown great poise up there,” Bochy said. “He has good discipline. He has the composure you like as a pinch hitter. He has a simple swing, a short swing. He’s not a guy who tries to get big up there.”

Duffy, who has 12 hits this season, is 4-for-10 as a pinch hitter. “Typically I try to be aggressive,” Duffy said of his pinch-hit approach. “You might get one pitch to hit.”

Belt, who also contributed off the bench, made his first appearance since Aug. 6 after missing time due to concussion symptoms.

Crawford hit a double and three singles and scored twice as the Giants (84-68) won for the sixth time in nine games.

Catcher Tuffy Gosewisch had a career-high three hits, and center fielder A.J. Pollock had two hits and scored a run for the Diamondbacks (62-90), who won three of their previous four.

Sergio Romo (6-4) pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Santiago Casilla struck out two in the ninth for his 17th save.

The Giants have a three-game weekend series against the Padres in San Diego before playing the division-leading Dodgers (86-66) in a three-game series that starts Monday in Los Angeles.

As the Giants’ game started in Arizona, Colorado scored eight runs in the first inning against the Dodgers en route to a 16-2 victory.

Reed pitched or heated up in the bullpen five of the past six games, Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said.

“He just didn’t have it today,” Gibson said.

San Francisco left-hander Madison Bumgarner gave up two runs in six innings but did not get a decision. Bumgarner, who is attempting to become the Giants’ first 20-game winner since John Burkett (22) and Bill Swift (21) in 1993, has 18 victories with two scheduled starts remaining.

“That was big for us today to pull this one out,” Bumgarner said.

Arizona left-hander Andrew Chafin, making his second major league start, gave up three hits and two runs in six innings. He walked four and struck out two.

“I have to work on my command a little bit,” Chafin said. “I have to cut down on those walks. It’s all about fine-tuning mechanics.”

Left fielder Ender Inciarte also has two hits for Arizona.

Giants catcher Andrew Susac walked with two outs in the second inning and scored on Crawford’s double to left-center field. Crawford has a career-high 65 RBIs.

Chafin tied it in the last of the second with his first major league hit, a single to right field that drove in right fielder Cody Ross from third. Ross walked and went to third on a single by Gosewisch.

Crawford singled and scored to make it 2-1 in the fifth inning. He took second on a wild pitch and scored after two sacrifice bunts, the second by left fielder Gregor Blanco.

Pollock tripled with one out in the fifth inning and scored while Susac threw out first baseman Mark Trumbo after a strikeout in the dirt to make it 2-2.

NOTES: San Francisco CF Angel Pagan underwent an MRI exam on his lower back Wednesday morning. “Basically, he’s inflamed that nerve again, and we have to get it calmed down,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “We’ll take a look at the MRI and see where we’re at.” Pagan, who missed the Arizona series with the injury, has played only 95 games this season because of back and wrist injuries. ... Giants OF Mike Morse (strained oblique) missed his 15th consecutive game since getting hurt during batting practice Sept. 1. ... Arizona stacked its lineup with right-handed hitters against Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner, with C Tuffy Gosewisch and SS Nick Ahmed starting in place of C Miguel Montero and SS Didi Gregorius, both left-handed hitters.