Lamb knocks in 4 as D-backs knock off Giants

PHOENIX -- Jake Lamb fought himself a little bit when he landed in the majors for the first time last August. Now others are trying to fight off the Arizona third baseman.

Lamb’s three-run home run broke a 4-4 tie and helped the Diamondbacks earn a 7-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field on Tuesday. Lamb became the first rookie since 1949 to collect seven RBIs in the first two games of a season.

“I didn’t feel right last year, and it was kind of just a battle right when I got here,” said Lamb, who batted .230 in 37 games for Arizona last year after making his major league debut Aug. 7. “It’s more comfortable in the clubhouse and on the field, just more comfortable with my swing, too. I feel really good. It is just about me maintaining it.”

Lamb, who won the third base job over $68.5 million Cuban free agent Yasmany Tomas this spring, drove in a run with a groundout in the second inning and hit a 3-2 pitch in the fifth to give the D-backs a 7-4 lead off Ryan Vogelsong (0-1).

“He hung a slider, and I put a good swing on it,” said Lamb, who had a three-run, pinch-hit double in Arizona’s 5-4 loss Monday.

Lamb set a D-backs record with seven RBIs in the first two games of a season, and he was the first major league rookie to reach that level since the Detroit Tigers’ Johnny Groth 66 years ago.

Left fielder David Peralta hit a three-run homer to give the D-backs a 4-2 lead in the third inning, supporting right-hander Rubby De La Rosa (1-0) in his shaky Arizona debut.

De La Rosa gave up eight hits and six runs in 5 1/3 innings for his first National League victory since 2011, when he was with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in the offseason.

Arizona’s Chip Hale was subjected to a beer shower following the victory, his first as a major league manager.

“It felt good,” said Hale, Oakland’s bench coach the last three seasons. “We ended the spring playing well. We battled. The guys stayed tough.”

Catcher Buster Posey and shortstop Brandon Crawford hit home runs for the Giants, who started Vogelsong when right-hander Jake Peavy was pushed back because of back soreness.

Vogelsong gave up seven runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings, leaving after Lamb’s homer.

“It stinks because I feel like I threw the ball better than the results,” Vogelsong said. “It’s just hard because basically I wasted a good offensive night from our team. Anytime we can go out and score six runs, we should get a win.”

Posey had three hits, and center fielder Angel Pagan doubled and scored twice. Pagan has three doubles in the first two games.

Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt finished with two singles, two walks and a stolen base. Peralta also scored twice.

Right-hander Addison Reed pitched around a two-out walk in the ninth inning for his first save, striking out Pagan looking to end the game.

Pagan doubled with two outs in the first inning before Posey homered for a 2-0 lead.

Arizona right fielder Mark Trumbo opened the second inning with his second triple in as many days and scored on Lamb’s groundout. Trumbo had one triple in 88 games last season.

Peralta’s homer made it 4-2 before RBIs by Giants first baseman Brandon Belt in the fourth and second baseman Joe Panik in the fifth tied it.

After Lamb’s homer in the fifth to make it 7-4, Crawford homered in the sixth and San Francisco catcher Hector Sanchez doubled in another run, but the Giants got only one more hit.

NOTES: Giants 1B Brandon Belt left the game in the last of the fourth inning with a groin strain sustained when he ran after a foul popup behind first base. ”He’s going to get an MRI tomorrow,“ Giants manager Bruch Bochy said. ... Giants RHP Matt Cain (flexor strain) was placed on the disabled list Tuesday after an MRI exam Monday revealed the injury. Cain, who underwent surgery in August to remove bone chips from his right elbow, said there is no immediate timetable for his return. RHP Chris Heston was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to fill the rotation and will start Wednesday. The Giants wanted to keep RHP Tim Hudson and RHP Tim Lincecum in the No. 4 and 5 rotation spots, Bochy said. ... The D-backs announced that RHP Chase Anderson and RHP Archie Bradley will start the first two games of a weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday and Saturday. Bradley, a rookie and the seventh player taken in the 2011 draft, will oppose LHP Clayton Kershaw, who has won three of the last four NL Cy Young Awards. ... Giants RHP Jake Peavy was a little sore after a bullpen session Tuesday, Bochy said, which appeared to call his scheduled start Sunday into question. ”We’ll have guys on alert,“ Bochy said. We’ll have to get something rolling here.”