Heston gets first major league win as Giants defeat Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- San Francisco rookie right-hander Chris Heston received a Bud Light shower and a now-suds-stained lineup card after his first major league win Wednesday. Next time out, he will be on the mound when the Giants hoist their World Series flag.

Heston gave up three hits and two unearned runs while stepping in for Matt Cain in a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday, earning a start in the Giants’ home opener Monday.

“We’re not moving him,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “We need him right now. What a job he did. He has good movement on his fastball. Good secondary pitches. I loved the way he threw. That was a nice shot in the arm for us.”

Third baseman Casey McGehee hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning and left fielder Nori Aoki had three hits and an RBI as the Giants (2-1) won their ninth straight series at Chase Field.

Heston hit the first batter he faced and made a wild pickoff throw two pitches later to set up the D-backs’ first run in the first inning. The only other D-backs run scored on a passed ball.

”It wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be,“ Heston said of his nerves. ”The first inning started to unravel a little bit, but luckily I was able to get back on it and pound the strike zone.

“I‘m just on cloud nine right now. I‘m ecstatic that I was able to come in and help us out a little bit.”

Heston struck out five and walked two in his second major league start, the first coming on the final day of the 2014 regular season after the Giants had clinched the National League wild card. He watched the Giants’ drive to their third World Series win in five years on TV at home.

“That’s exciting if I get the opportunity,” he said of starting the home opener. “That’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance.”

McGehee, acquired to replace Pablo Sandoval this winter, doubled and scored off D-backs right-hander Jeremy Hellickson (0-1) for a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning and gave closer Santiago Casilla a cushion with his two-run homer in the ninth. He had four hits in the series.

Aoki doubled in a run and scored on second baseman Matt Duffy’s two-out double in the second inning. Duffy had two hits.

Shortstop Brandon Crawford also had two hits, an RBI and a run. The Giants had 14 hits in the game and 37 in the series.

“Good at-bats,” Bochy said. “They were using the whole field.”

Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt singled and scored for the D-backs (1-2) in the sixth inning. Chris Owings’ run-scoring groundout scored Pollock in the first.

Hellickson gave up nine hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked two.

“I really didn’t have command of anything tonight,” said Hellickson, who made his first NL start after being obtained in a trade from Tampa Bay over the winter.

“I probably threw a handful of pitches where I wanted. Then when I did get ahead of guys, I made a lot of bad two-strike pitches. I just fell behind way too many guys.”

The D-backs’ starters gave up 14 earned runs in 14 1/3 innings in the three-game series.

“I think they are all amped up a little too much the first time around trying to be that guy that can give us six or seven instead of just relaxing and doing their thing,” D-backs manager Chip Hale said.

NOTES: Giants 1B Brandon Belt was diagnosed with a mild groin strain after an MRI was read Wednesday, and he is day-to-day, manager Bruce Bochy said. Belt was removed from Tuesday’s game when he pulled up while chasing a foul pop behind first. ... Giants RHP Jake Peavy threw 45 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday, and he might be read to start Sunday at San Diego, Bochy said. Peavy shagged balls in the outfield and was to take more treatment on his sore back before the game Wednesday. ... D-backs first-year manager Chip Hale’s mother, Yvonne, was in the crowd when Hale got his first victory Tuesday night. “She is way more intense than me,” Hale said. “My sister (Kathleen) was back in the Bay Area, pacing around the house like it was the World Series.” Hale said the extent of his celebration was the postgame clubhouse beer shower: “I just went home and went to bed,” he said. “That’s too late for me these days.”