Giants win12-inning marathon over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- So much for the rest the San Francisco Giants accrued during the All-Star break.

A five-hour, 11-minute game can do that to you.

“It felt like the start of the year at the beginning of the game,” Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford said after a 6-5, 12-inning victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday. “Now it just feels like July again.”

Crawford had three hits, drove in a run and scored the winning run on shortstop Cliff Pennington’s throwing error with one out in the 12th to lift the Giants (47-43) to a fourth straight victory in their first game since Sunday.

Crawford singled to open the 12th against right-hander Randall Delgado (4-3) and took second on a passed ball before left fielder Gregor Blanco walked with one out and right-hander Ryan Vogelsong beat out a perfectly placed bunt between the mound and third base to load the bases.

Pennington back-handed center fielder Angel Pagan’s grounder but bounced his throw to the plate as Crawford scored.

“I was going to try to break up the double play, and I saw the throw coming by me and saw it in the dirt, so I didn’t have to really worry about that,” Crawford said.

Crawford also caught two Arizona runners at third base, once throwing behind left fielder David Peralta to catch him off the bag with runners on first and third and none out.

“Crawford put on a show,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “Unbelievable. What a beautiful game he had. It was fun to watch.”

Vogelsong (7-6) pitched the final two innings, getting the last out with runners on first and second. He was the Giants’ 10th pitcher, one short of the San Francisco-era record, in the fifth-longest game in Chase Field history.

“Guys were fresh coming into this game, but it took one game and they are probably right back where they were,” Bochy said.

Crawford, right fielder Hunter Pence, second baseman Joe Panik and third baseman Matt Duffy had three hits apiece for the Giants, who have won five of their last six.

Pence tied the score at 5 with a two-run homer to cap a three-run seventh that included catcher Buster Posey’s sacrifice fly.

Aaron Hill had given Arizona a 5-2 lead with a pinch-hit RBI double in the sixth.

Peralta had three hits, including two triples, and second baseman Chris Owings had two hits, including his third home run, for Arizona (42-46), which lost its fourth straight.

Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt had two sacrifice flies to lift his major league-high RBI total to 72, and center fielder A.J. Pollock had two doubles.

“We have to figure it out,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “It is four in a row now. We are a better team than that. We had a three-run lead and we couldn’t hold that. It is not good. You make mistakes against a team like that ... they are very veteran-laden and they took it to us.”

Arizona led 4-1 after Owings’ homer in the fourth off Matt Cain, who gave up four runs in five innings, and was up 5-2 after Hill’s pinch-double.

Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray struck out a career-high eight in five innings, giving up two runs and eight hits in his ninth start of the season.

“Up until the extra innings I felt like we played an awesome ballgame,” Owings said. “Maybe some guys were getting tired towards the end there, but from what I saw I thought we were locked in.”

NOTES: Arizona OF Ender Inciarte grounded out as a pinch hitter after being activated from the disabled list Friday. He missed 24 games because of a strained right hamstring. Arizona placed C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (neck) on the disabled list to create room on the roster. ... The Diamondbacks gave No. 1 draft pick SS Dansby Swanson a $6.5 million signing bonus, about $2 million under the projected amount for the first overall pick in the draft. Swanson is expected to report to Class A Visalia late next week. ... Arizona RHP Jeremy Hellickson (blister) is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday, but manager Chip Hale said Hellickson is not certain to be healed by that time. ... San Francisco LHP Jeremy Affeldt pitched a scoreless inning for Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday and, after another rehab appearance over the weekend, is expected to join the Giants in San Diego next week, manager Bruce Bochy said. ... The Giants began a streak of 18 games against teams at or below .500. Tampa Bay also opened the second half with a similar schedule.