Bumgarner, Giants edge Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Even without his overpowering stuff, San Francisco left-hander Madison Bumgarner continued his mastery of Chase Field on Sunday.

Bumgarner gave up one run in five innings and the Giants’ bullpen did the rest, shutting down the Arizona Diamondbacks for a 2-1 victory. Bumgarner is 4-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his last seven starts at Chase Field.

”I feel good about today, just to battle and get away with what we did,“ Bumgarner said. ”I‘m not saying that it was the worst, but it certainly wasn’t one of the best days. Those days like that, you have to go out there and try to make pitches.

“It is easy to try to overdo it, trying to make your stuff better. But sometimes you just have to take a step back and just think about making pitches over anything else. I would have liked for it to go a little longer, but when you’re throwing 20 pitches every inning, it is tough to get any distance.”

Left fielder Justin Maxwell hit his eighth homer of the season in the second inning and right fielder Hunter Pence doubled in a run in the third inning off Arizona left-hander Patrick Corbin to help Bumgarner (10-5) become the sixth 10-game winner in the National League.

Bumgarner’s 2.57 ERA in 14 appearances is the lowest by any starting pitcher with at least 75 innings at Chase Field. He has not lost in Arizona since May 11, 2012.

Bumgarner, who threw a scoreless inning in the All-Star game Tuesday, retired the last eight he faced. He gave up four hits, struck out three and walked one while throwing 93 pitches.

“A gutty effort,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. “I think it is fair to say he wasn’t quite on top of his game. He was a little bit off with his command, but he found a way to hold them to one run.”

The Giants (49-43) completed a sweep against the Diamondbacks after clinching their 10th straight series victory at Chase Field on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks (42-48) have lost six straight since reaching .500 on July 9, swept by the New York Mets in their final series before the break.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt, third baseman Aaron Hill and center fielder AJ. Pollock each had two hits for the Diamondbacks, who left runners in scoring position in each of the last three innings before Santiago Casilla recorded his 24th save.

Arizona was 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

“It is not Instructional League,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “It is not A-ball. It is the big leagues and we are judged on wins and losses. We played a fairly clean game, which is encouraging but you need to win.”

Corbin (1-2) struck out five and walked one in his third start of the year after returning from Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2014 season.

“The homer was just over the plate, and the one pitch I would like to take back was to Pence,” Corbin said. “A breaking ball in the zone.”

Maxwell’s homer in the second inning was an opposite field shot to right for a 1-0 lead.

“Just looking for a fastball in the middle of the plate,” Maxwell said. “It had a little run on it, so I just tried to stay up the middle.”

Arizona tied it in its second inning when Corbin hit into a fielder’s choice with one out and the bases loaded. Catcher Welington Castillo walked before right fielder Yasmany Tomas and third baseman Aaron Hill singled to load the bases.

After a short fly ball for the first out, Corbin grounded to shortstop Brandon Crawford, whose throw to second forced Hill. Corbin beat the relay to first to make it 1-1. Corbin originally was called out, but the call was reversed after a 67-second review.

Pence’s two-out double scored second Joe Panik, who had walked, in the third inning.

NOTES: San Francisco C Andrew Susac (thumb) was placed on the disabled list Sunday when C Hector Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. Susac, who jammed his hand into third base while sliding it with a triple Saturday, is expected to miss 10-14 days. ... Arizona RHP Chase Anderson was placed on the DL on Sunday with right triceps inflammation, a day after giving up 10 hits and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings of an 8-4 loss. Anderson has given up 26 earned runs in his last 25 2/3 innings over five starts, bumping his ERA from 2.84 to 4.37. OF Danny Dorn was recalled from Triple-A Reno to fill the roster spot. The Diamondbacks will not need another starter until Thursday, and manager Chip Hale said the team is considering options. ... Arizona also recalled RHP Matt Stites from Reno and optioned RHP Enrique Burgos to the Aces. Burgos gave up four runs in two outings Friday and Saturday, including a two-run homer by Giants RF Hunter Pence on Friday.