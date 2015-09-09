Hudson leads Giants to win vs. Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- San Francisco right-hander Tim Hudson confirmed Tuesday that this will be final season, an hour or so after having a game to remember.

Hudson and left fielder Gregor Blanco homered back-to-back in the third inning, and Hudson gave up one run and four singles in his first start since July 26 in the Giants’ 6-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday.

”This is definitely my last year,“ Hudson said. ”I feel like it is the right thing for me to do. It is the right time for me and my family. I played this game a lot longer than I thought I would.

“Nights like tonight ... it is very gratifying to be able to go out there at this stage in my career to feel like I‘m really giving the team a chance to win.”

The homers by Blanco and Hudson started a five-run third inning off right-hander Chase Anderson, and Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner was among the first to greet Hudson when he entered the dugout. Bumgarner has five homers this season.

“That was vintage Huddy,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy sad. “He hit his spots. Good off-speed pitchers. Good movement on his pitches. He really was locked in. He pitched like a 25-year old tonight.”

Hudson (7-8) missed five weeks with a right shoulder strain and had only pitched in relief since being activated Sept. 1. At 40, Hudson became the oldest Giants’ pitcher to homer since Steve Carlton it one in 1986 at 41.

”The wait he has had to get a start,“ Bochy said. ”He wasn’t stretched out. To go out there with that kind of stuff and go that far. It just tells you a lot about the man, how determined he was tonight, how prepared.

“Then to hit a home run, a 40-year old man. I know it will stay in his memory the rest of his life. He has had a lot of wins and a lot of great games, but at this stage of the game to go out and perform like that, real impressive.”

Hudson, 221-132 in 16 seasons, will remain in the rotation the rest of the season, Bochy said.

Second baseman Joe Panik doubled in a run in the third inning and hit a bases-empty homer in the ninth as the Giants (72-67) won for the third time in four games after losing seven in a row.

Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia hit his sixth homer of the season, his fifth with Arizona, and third baseman Jake Lamb drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Saltalamacchia’s homer in the seventh inning was the only hit in the last five innings for Arizona (66-73), which has lost five of its last six and 12 of its last 16.

“Our approach was solid,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He was sinking the ball, which he always does. He was throwing his slider.”

Hudson struck out four and did not walk a batter in six innings while improving to 10-2 in 15 career starts against Arizona. He also had two hits, singling in the fourth inning.

The homers by Blanco and Hudson were the first of five consecutive hits off Anderson (6-6) in the third.

Center fielder Angel Pagan singled and scored on Panik’s double into the right field corner before third baseman Matt Duffy singled in Panik to chase Anderson. First baseman Brandon Belt’s two-out double drove in Duffy for a 5-0 lead.

Goldschmidt, left fielder David Peralta and catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia singled to load the bases with one out in the fourth inning off Hudson.

Third baseman Jake Lamb fouled out to third baseman Duffy down the left field line, and Goldschmidt scored to cut Arizona’s deficit to 5-1. Peralta reached third on the throw to the plate but was thrown out by catcher Buster Posey after rounding third too far to end the inning.

NOTES: Giants SS Brandon Crawford was removed from the game in the last of the fourth inning with tightness in his left calf and left oblique, manager Bruce Bochy, and likely will miss several games. ... 2B Joe Panik made his first start since Aug. 1 after missing 36 games with back inflammation. ... Arizona recalled RHP Jhoulys Chacin, LHP Andrew Chafin, 3B/OF Jamie Romak, RHP Allen Webster from Triple-A Reno and OF Socrates Brito from Double-A Mobile on Tuesday. The Diamondbacks also purchased the contract of OF Peter O‘Brien. They called up RHP Evan Marshall (skull fracture) and put him to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for O‘Brien. ... San Francisco activated LHP Jeremy Affeldt from the DL and purchased the contract of RHP Cory Gearrin from Triple-A Sacramento. Gearrin was 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA for Sacramento. He appeared in 77 games with Atlanta from 2011-13 before missing 2014 following Tommy John surgery. Giants C Hector Sanchez (ankle) was placed on the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster.