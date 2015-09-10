Strategy pays off as D-backs slip past Giants

PHOENIX -- The move was not quite the same as intentionally walking Barry Bonds with the bases loaded, the most famous walk in Arizona Diamondbacks history, but the theory was the same.

Arizona manager Chip Hale called it “a no-brainer” to intentionally walk San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Buster Posey with runners on first and third, two outs in the seventh inning, and the Diamondbacks holding a one-run lead.

The strategy paid off when Randall Delgado got Angel Pagan to pop out to end the inning, and the Diamondbacks went on to post a 2-1 victory over the Giants at Chase Field on Wednesday.

”He has been very, very good against us, very, very good against us in this stadium,“ Hale said of Posey. ”We’ll take our chances with Angel.

“It’s just like Goldy (Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt). When Goldy comes up, you see guys walk him. Posey’s one of the best in baseball, and in this stadium, he’s been lights out. In that situation, picking the lesser of two evils.”

Catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia’s two-run home run in the fourth inning gave right-hander Zack Godley all the support he needed, and five relievers finished it off for Arizona.

The Giants scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning to get within a run at 2-1 before right fielder Marlon Byrd opened the seventh with a double off Delgado. Byrd took third on a groundout before catcher Jackson Williams walked, bringing up Posey, who did not start because of a stiff left ankle.

Hale went to the mound to tell Delgado to walk Posey, who was hitting .513 during a 10-game hitting streak that brought his batting average to .329. Posey is a career .349 hitter at Chase Field and has hit .419 in Phoenix this season.

“He’s a proven hitter, also,” Hale said of the switch-hitting Pagan. “From the left side, he’s having his troubles compared to his right-handed swing. I felt comfortable with walking Posey, and knowing if something didn’t go right, at least he was out of the game and we wouldn’t have to face him again.”

Arizona manager Buck Showalter ordered Bonds to be intentionally walked with the bases loaded to force in a run in the ninth inning of a game at San Francisco on May 28, 1998, but reliever Gregg Olson got the next man for an 8-7 victory.

Saltalamacchia homered off right-hander Chris Heston (11-10) with one out in the fourth inning, his second homer in as many games, after left fielder David Peralta doubled.

Saltalamacchia was a late addition to the lineup after starter Welington Castillo was scratched because of a sore wrist.

Godley (5-1) gave up three singles, struck out five and walked one and lasted five innings in what the Diamondbacks said will be his final start of the season. Godley, who began the season at Class A Visalia, appeared in seven major league games this season, five starts, since making his major league debut July 23.

Right-hander Brad Ziegler stranded runners on first and second in the eighth inning and pitched a perfect ninth for a five-out save, his 25th save of the season and 23rd straight.

Outfielder Ender Inciarte had three hits for Arizona (67-73), which won its first series in five by taking two of three from the Giants.

Byrd had two of the Giants’ five hits.

San Francisco (72-68) lost for the ninth time in 12 games. The second-place Giants, who won only one of their past seven series, fell 8 1/2 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West and nine games out of a wild-card position.

“We had a pretty good opportunity (in the seventh), but we just couldn’t get a hit,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “The one run that we got was on a wild pitch, and that is not going to work.”

The Giants scored after Godley hit pinch hitter Alejandro De Aza to open the sixth inning and was replaced by left-hander Andrew Chafin. Pagan walked, and the runners moved up on a groundout before Pagan scored on Chafin’s wild pitch.

Heston gave up two runs in 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and two walks. Heston beat Arizona at Chase Field on April 8 in his first major league start.

NOTES: San Francisco SS Brandon Crawford did not play after undergoing MRIs on his left calf and left oblique Wednesday. Crawford was removed from Tuesday’s game in the fourth inning with tightness in the calf and oblique. ... Arizona RF Socrates Brito made his first major league start and went 1-for-3. Brito hit .300 and led the Double-A Southern League with 15 triples at Mobile. ... Giants OF Hunter Pence, who has missed the past 22 games with a strained oblique, has not progressed enough so that he can take full swings, but manager Bruce Bochy said he believes Pence will play again this season.