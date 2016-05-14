Giants defeat Diamondbacks behind Panik, Samardzija

PHOENIX -- Joe Panik had not swung at a 3-0 pitch in 38 previous major league opportunities, but this might start a trend.

Panik’s three-run home run on a 3-0 pitch in the sixth inning gave San Francisco right-hander Jeff Samardzija all the support he needed in the Giants’ 3-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday.

Angel Pagan and Denard Span singled to open the sixth off Shelby Miller (1-4) before Panik homered, his second in as many nights.

“Shelby wasn’t making many mistakes, and once I got the green light from ‘Boch’ I was ready to attack,” Panik said, referring to manager Bruce Bochy.

“It was more in that anything, but I was ready for a heater. In that situation, I‘m looking to drive the runner in. I‘m looking for something I can really pull. I‘m looking for something middle-in, and once I saw it in that area I let it go.”

Panik turned on 92 mph fastball on the inner half and drove it deep into the right field seats for a 3-1 lead. He hit a two-run homer off Zack Greinke in a 4-2 victory over Arizona on Thursday, his third homer in six games against the Diamondbacks this year.

“When you are facing pitchers like that, guys who are generally around the plate, you have to be ready to hit,” Panik said.

Samardzija (5-2) gave up eight hits and one runs in eight innings, his sixth quality start in eight outings this season. He struck out three and had no walks, dropping his ERA to a season-low 2.88. He got 12 ground ball outs.

Santiago Casilla got the final two outs for his eighth save.

”I‘m not trying to strike a dozen guys out,“ Samardzija said. ”That doesn’t interest me that much. It would be nice if you do, and it would be a good day.

“For me with these guys behind me, I‘m going to utilize that. You want that ball n the ground, and you want them making plays.”

Miller hit his first career triple in the fifth inning and scored on Jean Segura’s single in for a 1-0 lead. Segura, who extended his hitting streak to 11 games, leads the majors with 54 hits.

Miller, who threw 29 pitches in the fifth inning after throwing 46 in the first four, left after walking Brandon Belt with two outs in the sixth. He appeared to leave the mound just as manager Chip Hale got there to remove him, and the two had a few words.

“You don’t like to see it, because for me it is almost like you are getting shown up,” Hale said. “But I understand he is upset about giving up the home run.”

Miller induced a career-high three double play grounders in the first four innings and gave up seven hits in 5 2-3 innings, with two strikeouts and two walks. He has given up 21 earned runs and seven homers in 25 1-3 innings in five starts at Chase Field this season, losing four.

“The last thing I‘m thinking is he was going to be swinging three-oh,” Miller said. “I was just trying to get back in the count. Just throw a strike there and left it down the middle. Just frustrated about giving up three runs in one inning.”

Span had two hits and scored a run and Pagan singled and walked in his first game since May 1. The Giants (21-18) has won their last three.

Chris Owings had three hits for Arizona (17-21), which has lost three in a row. The Diamondbacks are 5-14 at home.

Arizona had two hits in each of the first two innings but could not score against Samardzija, leaving runners on second and third with two outs in the first inning and first and third with one out in the second.

“They’re pressing,” Hale said of his offense, which has 18 hits in the last two games. “They are trying hard. He (Samardzija) just beat us.”

Panik had a career-high eight homers in 382 at-bats last season before missing most of the final two months with a back injury. He joined the Giants in 2014.

NOTES: Giants LF Angel Pagan started after missing the previous 11 games with a Grade 1 strain of his left hamstring. The Giants were 6-5 without Pagan. ... Arizona RF David Peralta (right wrist) missed his sixth straight start. His absence leaves the Diamondbacks with 11 position players inasmuch as they are carrying a 13-man pitching staff. ... Giants RHP Santiago Casilla apologized to manager Bruce Bochy on Friday afternoon after criticizing Bochy for removing him with two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth inning of a 4-2 victory over Arizona on Thursday. LHP Javier Lopez preserved the win with his first save of the year. “He came in” to the manager’s office, Bochy said. “I‘m going to leave it at that. What we said is between us. It’s over.” ... Arizona 2B Jean Segura had reached base in a career-high 20 straight games, tied for the fourth longest streak in the majors. He leads the majors with seven three-hit games.