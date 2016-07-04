Giants slip past D-backs in 11 innings

PHOENIX -- The San Francisco Giants continued their roll through the NL West with another series victory -- and another hero -- Sunday.

Ramiro Pena's pinch-hit double drove in the winning run in the 11th inning and the Giants won their seventh straight division series with a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Sunday.

"It's pretty big, especially for us right now," Giants first baseman Brandon Belt said. "We don't have a lot of our guys in the lineup. For the younger guys to come up and step in there and step up for us is big. It's been huge. It says a lot about this team."

The Giants (52-32) are 18-4 against division opponents since being swept in a four-game home series by Arizona on May 18-21. They lead the NL West by five games.

Pena, playing his first game since suffering an ankle injury in the Bay Area series against Oakland, followed a walk to Jarrett Parker with a line drive double into the right-fielder corner off right-hander Enrique Burgos (0-1).

"I was trying to hit between first and second, but it was a good pitch and I could pull it a little bit more," Pena said.

The Giants won two of three from Arizona in the series despite playing without regulars Hunter Pence, Matt Duffy and Joe Panik, all of whom are on the disabled list. Denard Span missed the series with neck soreness, and Belt was supposed to have the day off but played when Gregor Blanco was a late scratch because of a knee injury.

"It's important in your division. That's what you try to do, take series," San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. "Every game counts. It goes on the record. It's a win. It's a loss. I think you have to get yourself up for every team you play, inside your division or outside."

Josh Osich (1-1) pitched a 1-2-3 10th for the victory.

Closer Santiago Casilla stranded Yasmany Tomas at third base with one out in the 11th inning for his 19th save.

Tomas singled, took second on a sacrifice bunt and third on a wild pitch. Tomas could not score when Brandon Drury grounded out to third, and after pinch hitter Welington Castillo walked, Casilla struck out pinch hitter Peter O'Brien. O'Brien has struck out 25 times in 57 at-bats since being recalled from Triple-A Reno on June 10.

Arizona (37-47) has lost seven of eight and is 14-30 at home.

Belt had two hits, including a two-out, two-run double in the third inning. Grant Green had two hits, and Mac Williamson had a two-run single as the Giants took a 4-1 lead after four innings. They scored all their runs with two outs off Arizona starter Robbie Ray.

Paul Goldschmidt hit his 15th homer leading off the sixth inning to make it 4-2.

Jake Lamb's two-run homer off Cory Gearrin with one out in the eighth inning tied it at 4. Goldschmidt reached when first baseman Buster Posey could not handle his spinning grounder for an error, bringing up Lamb, whose homer was his 19th.

Lamb has 19 doubles and 19 homers and is attempting to become the fourth player in franchise history to have 20 of each at the All-Star break. Goldschmidt (twice), Matt Williams and Jay Bell have done it.

San Francisco starter Albert Suarez gave up six hits and two runs in six innings in his sixth major league start. He struck five and did not walk a batter.

Ray gave up eight hits and four runs in six innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

"We had a bunch of opportunities, but you don't put it all on one play," Lamb said. "There were opportunities in the beginning of the game and at the end there. We just couldn't get it done."

Tuffy Gosewisch had two singles for Arizona in his first game since being recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

NOTES: Arizona RHP Zack Greinke (left oblique strain) was placed on the disabled list, retroactive to Wednesday, after an MRI done Saturday revealed a strain. Greinke, 10-3 with a 3.62 ERA, had made 106 consecutive starts since suffering a fractured collarbone when he was tackled on the mound by a charging Carlos Quentin in April 2013. "Hopefully he'll be ready for us after the (All-Star) break," manager Chip Hale said. ... Giants RHP Matt Cain (hamstring) threw 46 pitches in a rehab start in the rookie-level Arizona League on Saturday and came out of it feeling fine, manager Bruce Bochy said. Cain is expected to get one or two more rehab starts before returning to the Giants shortly after the All-Star break. ... Arizona LF Rickie Weeks walked as a pinch-hitter after being reinstated from the bereavement list Sunday, filling Greinke's vacant roster spot.