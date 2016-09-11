Pence, Cueto lead Giants past Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- San Francisco Giants slugger Hunter Pence is on one of his runs, and the accent has been on runs this series.

Pence reached base five times, scored four runs and had a homer among in three hits on Saturday as the Giants banged out 19 hits in an 11-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

"Just trying to have good at-bats and feel good," Pence said simply. "Go out and compete to win."

Pence singled and scored in the second inning, walked and scored in a four-run third, homered to lead off the seventh and walked in a four-run eighth as the Giants (76-65) kept pace with the National League West-leading Dodgers and remain ahead in the wild-card race.

He is hitting .382 in his last 17 contests and is hitting .287 in 33 games since coming off the disabled list because of a severe hamstring strain.

Pence also walked twice Saturday and has reached based 10 times in 11 plate appearances in the series, on seven hits and three walks. He has scored eight runs.

"He's swinging well right now," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "He's getting on base. Missed a lot of time. You miss so much time, it takes awhile to get your timing. He's doing a good job now two-strike hitting, too."

Eduardo Nunez had three hits and two RBIs and Joe Panik and Angel Pagan also had three hits each when Johnny Cueto won for only the second time since the All-Star break.

Cueto (15-5) gave up three hits in seven innings, only one through the first six. He struck out six and walked two while improving to 6-1 in eight career starts at Chase Field. He used only 89 pitches.

Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford had two hits and an RBI and Brandon Belt had a two-run double as the Giants won for the third time in their last five games.

"It was good to see a breakout like that," said Bochy, whose team had played one-run games in seven of its last eight.

"A lot of guys had good days. The heart of the order. The back end of the order. They swung the bats well, and then you look at what Johnny did. He had great stuff, great command of all his pitchers. It was good to give him a break, too. A great game for us."

The Giants have won 13 of their last 14 series at Chase Field after taking the first game Friday, 7-6 in 12 innings.

Peter O'Brien had a pinch-hit homer in the third inning, Brandon Drury singled in a run and Yasmany Tomas homered with two outs in the ninth inning for the Diamondbacks (58-83), who have lost five in a row and seven of nine.

"I would say cruising," Arizona manager Chip Hale said of Cueto's outing.

"He did a great job of disrupting timing. Guys were not able to square him up. I don't think we had many well hit balls off him.

The Giants had a 5-0 lead after 2 1/2 innings and put the game away with two runs in the seventh inning and four in the eighth. Pagan and Crawford also scored twice.

Cueto singled with the bases loaded and two outs to drive in the third run of a four-run fourth, and the last scored on a wild pitch from right-hander Archie Bradley.

Bradley (6-9) gave up five runs and eight hits in three innings, the shortest of his 22 starts this season.

NOTES: Arizona CF A.J. Pollock (groin) could miss the rest of the season after suffering a left groin strain while running out a fly ball in the first inning Friday, manager Chip Hall said. Pollock was given an MRI on Saturday is to be idle for seven days while the injury heals, Hale said. ... Arizona C/OF Chris Herrmann will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair two broken bones in his left hand and will miss the rest of the season. Herrmann suffered the injury when his hand caught in the dirt and rolled under his body as he stole second base in the seventh inning Friday. ... Giants RHP Cory Gearrin became the third pitcher since 1969 to play the outfield and get a save in the same game when he did that in a 7-6 victory over Arizona in 12 innings on Friday. St. Louis RHP Todd Worrell did it in 1987 and Atlanta RHP Roger McDowell accomplished the feat four years later. ... The Giants entered with 26 blown saves, third-most in the majors and their most since 28 in 2005. ... Arizona celebrated Hispanic Heritage day by giving away Los D-backs soccer jerseys.