D-backs power past Giants

PHOENIX -- The Diamondbacks used big bats to overcome a team that usually gives them big trouble at Chase Field.

Arizona got homers from David Peralta, Paul Goldschmidt and Jake Lamb in a 9-3 victory over San Francisco on Thursday, only the Diamondbacks' second series victory over the Giants in the desert since the opening series of 2012.

The Giants won 12 of the previous 13 series at Chase Field.

"The division games are really important, but I wouldn't say them over any other division teams," Goldschmidt said when asked if this series victory meant more. "There were some close games there. It's good, but we know how far we need to go."

Lamb hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, and Peralta and Goldschmidt hit back-to-back homers in the fourth inning off right-hander Jeff Samardzija (0-1), who gave up six runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Lamb hit his second homer of the season for a 5-3 lead after Peralta walked and Goldschmidt singled to right field to open the sixth. Pinch hitter Jeremy Hazelbaker capped the four-run inning with an RBI single.

"He's our No. 4 hitter, he can do anything at any time," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said of Lamb. "We have a few hitters who can do that."

A.J. Pollock had a two-run double and Peralta doubled in a run in a three-run eighth inning off Ty Blach.

"The ball didn't get in to 'Goldy' and it didn't get in to Lamb," Samardzija said of his sixth-inning woes. "That was it. Two pitches ruined a day like that."

Goldschmidt and Peralta each had two hits and two runs for the Diamondbacks (3-1).

The Giants won all three series at Arizona in 2016, 2014 and 2013 and took two of three in 2015. They won the last two series in 2012 after the D-backs swept the opening three-game series.

"It's disappointing, but we've had some success here," San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. "It comes down to pitching little bit better. This whole series, that got away from us. Some big innings. That's what did us in."

Aaron Hill homered, Buster Posey had two doubles and an RBI, and Brandon Crawford had an RBI single for the Giants (1-3).

Jorge De La Rosa (1-1) pitched out of a bases-loaded situation with two outs in the top of the sixth inning for his first victory for Arizona, which is off to its best start since 2013.

Samardzija struck out nine and walked two. Five of his first six outs were strikeouts, and he did not give up a run until Peralta and Goldschmidt opened the fourth inning with opposite-field homers.

"It was a good pitch, but Goldschmidt is who he is," Samardzija said of the homer. "Took a 2-0 pitch and stayed with it and put it in the stands. That doesn't bother me. The sixth bothers me."

Hill hit his first homer of the season with one out in the third inning.

The Giants took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning when Brandon Belt walked, stole second and scored on Crawford's two-out single. Crawford was thrown out attempting to take second.

Hunter Pence walked with two outs in the sixth inning, took second on a passed ball and scored on Posey's double, knocking out Arizona starter Robbie Ray, who gave up three runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings. Ray struck out six and walked three.

NOTES: With two hits, Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt has 849 for his career, passing Steve Finley for second in franchise history. Luis Gonzalez is the franchise leader with 1,337. ... Giants CF Denard Span (hip) missed his third consecutive game, although he participated in baseball activities and took batting practice on the field. "Our hope is he will be OK to go (Friday)," manager Bruce Bochy said. OF Gorkys Hernandez started the past three games in center. ... D-backs 2B Daniel Descalso and LF Chris Herrmann made their first starts of the season. OF Jeremy Hazelbaker is the only position player on the roster who has not started, but he is 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk in three pinch-hit appearances. ... San Francisco RHP Hunter Strickland (paternity leave) will miss the San Diego series that starts Friday.