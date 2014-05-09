Preview: Giants at Dodgers

The San Francisco Giants enter Friday’s contest against the host Los Angeles Dodgers tied with Milwaukee for the best record in the National League, and they’re doing it without much production from Pablo Sandoval. The veteran third baseman is batting .175 and hasn’t recorded an RBI in his last 18 games, but manager Bruce Bochy remains confident in Sandoval’s ability. “He’s always been a good hitter,” Bochy told SFGate.com. “I still believe Pablo is going to get it going.”

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly provided some clarity on the team’s crowded outfield situation Thursday, declaring Matt Kemp will play regularly in center field alongside Yasiel Puig in right field. Carl Crawford and Andre Ethier will share playing time in left field. with Scott Van Slyke coming off the bench. Kemp, who missed the season’s first few weeks while recovering from ankle and shoulder surgeries, has 14 hits in his last 44 at-bats, including five doubles and a homer.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, NBC Bay Area (San Francisco), SportsNet Los Angeles

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (3-3, 3.18 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Paul Maholm (1-2, 4.70)

Bumgarner took a step forward in his last start, when he snapped a three-game losing streak by allowing one unearned run over six innings in a 4-1 victory at Atlanta. The 24-year-old walked one and struck out nine while improving to 2-1 with a 1.48 ERA in four road starts this season. Ethier has just three hits in 24 at-bats against Bumgarner, who is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in two starts this season against the Dodgers.

Maholm has been a valuable cog in the Dodgers’ rotation while replacing injured starters Clayton Kershaw and Hyun-Jin Ryu, but he’s likely headed back to the bullpen when Ryu returns later this month. The 31-year-old is 2-4 with a 4.23 ERA in 12 career starts against San Francisco, including 0-1 with a 5.23 ERA in two starts this season. Sandoval is 7-for-19 with two homers against Maholm, who allowed three runs in six innings against Miami last Saturday.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers SS Juan Uribe left Thursday’s game with mild right hamstring soreness and is listed as day-to-day.

2. The Giants announced that RHP Matt Cain, who missed his last two starts with an injured right index finger, has been cleared to start Saturday’s game.

3. Los Angeles has been outscored in the ninth inning and later by a margin of 34-12.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Dodgers 2