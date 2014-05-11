Preview: Giants at Dodgers

Yasiel Puig takes a career-high 10-game hitting streak into the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series finale on Sunday against the visiting San Francisco Giants, who still are dealing with the loss of their leading power hitter. Michael Morse will move from left field to first base for the Giants in place of Brandon Belt, who is expected to miss the next six weeks after suffering a broken left thumb in Friday’s contest. Tyler Colvin has been recalled from Triple-A Fresno and likely will share time in left field with struggling reserves Gregor Blanco and Juan Perez.

After being held to a total of four runs during a three-game losing streak, the Dodgers had four extra-base hits in Saturday’s 6-2 win. Puig went 2-for-4 and is hitting .451 (17-for-41) with 10 RBIs during his streak, while Matt Kemp has raised his batting average to .270 after collecting 13 hits over his last eight games. Dee Gordon leads the majors with 24 stolen bases, including 11 in the first 10 games this month.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), SportsNet (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Hudson (4-2, 1.99 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (2-0, 0.66)

Hudson has been the Giants’ most consistent starter, working at least seven innings in each of his first seven outings. The 38-year-old has long been known for his impressive control, and he owns a 36-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio through his first 54 1/3 frames with the Giants. Adrian Gonzalez is 9-for-20 with two homers against Hudson, who is 6-4 with a 3.49 ERA in 14 career starts versus the Dodgers.

Kershaw made his first start since March 22 last Tuesday against Washington and threw seven scoreless innings while striking out nine without a walk. “He was nasty,” Nationals catcher Jose Lobaton told reporters. “He was in the zone. He was aggressive with a big curve.” The two-time Cy Young Award winner, who missed six weeks with a strained back muscle, has posted an 11-5 record and 1.38 ERA in 21 career starts against San Francisco.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants 3B Pablo Sandoval is mired in a 6-for-38 slump and has not recorded an RBI in his last 20 games.

2. Los Angeles SS Juan Uribe is hoping to avoid a stint on the disabled list after missing the last two games due to a right hamstring strain.

3. The Giants have won seven of their last nine games at Dodger Stadium.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Giants 1