Preview: Giants at Dodgers

The San Francisco Giants improved their postseason chances and might have found their next closer in Mondays 5-2, 13-inning win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the celebration didnt last long. San Francisco heads into Tuesdays contest at Dodger Stadium tied with Pittsburgh for the top NL Wild Card spot and 3 1/2 games back of the first-place Dodgers in the National League West with six games to play. The Giants can clinch a playoff spot with a win on Tuesday and a Milwaukee loss, but theyll need to get past Los Angeles aces Zack Greinke and Clayton Kershaw in their next two games.

The Dodgers magic number to clinch the division stands at three after they were held to four hits in Mondays contest. Justin Turner, Scott Van Slyke and Dee Gordon went down in order in the 13th inning against Giants rookie Hunter Strickland, who recorded his first career save and could replace Sergio Romo as the teams closer as early as next season. The Giants continue to play without outfielders Michael Morse (oblique) and Angel Pagan (back), who are listed as doubtful to return this week.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (18-9, 2.91 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (15-8, 2.76)

Bumgarner has allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of his last nine starts against the Dodgers while going 7-2 with a 1.61 ERA. Yasiel Puig is 6-for-20 with two home runs against the two- time All-Star, who received a no-decision last Wednesday after holding Arizona to two runs over six innings. Bumgarner is riding a five-game winning streak that includes a strong outing against the Dodgers on Sept. 12, when he tossed seven shutout innings.

Greinke looks to bounce back from a shaky outing last Thursday when he allowed four runs on nine hits over five frames against the Cubs. The 2009 Cy Young award winner has gone 8-2 with a 2.63 ERA in 13 starts this season at Dodger Stadium. Hunter Pence is 4-for-21 with two homers against Greinke, who is 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA in six career starts against the Giants, including six scoreless innings in the Dodgers 17-0 victory on Sept. 13.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants SS Brandon Crawford is 25-for-68 with 15 RBIs in his last 21 games.

2. The Dodgers are 5-12 in extra innings.

3. San Francisco is 63-17 when scoring first.

PREDICTION: Giants 3, Dodgers 2