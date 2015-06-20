Preview: Giants at Dodgers

If the Los Angeles Dodgers are going to remain atop the National League West, they’ll to need to figure out a way to beat the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers, who have lost eight of 10 meetings against the reigning World Series champions this season, stand 1 1/2 games ahead of the Giants heading into Saturday’s contest at Chavez Ravine.

The Dodgers have lost four of their last five and need more production from their entire lineup, including shortstop Jimmy Rollins, who is mired in a 6-for-47 slump and has seen his batting average plummet to .197. Manager Don Mattingly shook up his lineup Friday and had Yasiel Puig in the leadoff spot for the first time this season, but he went 0-for-5 in the Dodgers’ 9-5 loss. San Francisco’s outfield received a boost Friday with the return of Gregor Blanco, who missed nine days due to a concussion. With Hunter Pence (wrist) expected to miss at least another two weeks, Blanco will platoon with Justin Maxwell in right field and serve as Angel Pagan’s primary backup in center.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Hudson (4-6, 4.65 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Carlos Frias (4-4, 4.14)

Hudson has failed to pitch past the fifth inning in each of his last two starts, including last Monday when he yielded three runs over five frames in a 5-1 loss to Seattle. The 17-year veteran is 7-6 with a 3.80 ERA in 18 career starts against the Dodgers, including 6 1/3 scoreless innings in the Giants’ 2-0 victory on May 19. Adrian Gonzalez is 10-for-29 with two home runs against Hudson while Puig is 5-for-11 with two homers.

Frias is looking to bounce back from a rough outing against Texas last Monday, when he allowed four runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old is 1-1 with a 2.61 ERA in three career games (one start) against the Giants, including six innings of one-run ball on May 19. Frias has issued 17 walks in 54 1/3 innings, including seven over his last three outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants own the best road record in the National League at 20-14.

2. Dodgers INF Justin Turner is 13-for-29 with two home runs and seven RBI over his last 10 games.

3. San Francisco starting pitchers Matt Cain (flexor tendon strain) and Jake Peavy (back) will continue their rehab assignments at Triple-A Sacramento this weekend.

PREDICTION: Giants 6, Dodgers 3