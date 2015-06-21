Preview: Giants at Dodgers

The visiting San Francisco Giants can continue their dominance over the Los Angeles Dodgers and take over first place in the NL West on Sunday as they aim for a sweep of the three-game series. The Giants have won five straight and nine of 11 meetings against the Dodgers this season to move one-half game behind Los Angeles, which has dropped five of six overall.

“We have a half-game lead in the division, but (San Francisco) has basically gained seven games on us in the games we’ve played against them,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly told reporters. “So obviously, that’s something that we have to be able to change.” Third baseman Justin Turner has continued his stellar play with home runs in back-to-back games, but the Dodgers need more production from first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, who is batting .222 with one home run this month. The Giants could be without left fielder Nori Aoki for Sunday’s series finale after the left fielder exited Saturday’s 6-2 win in the first inning after being hit on the right foot by a pitch from Carlos Frias. Aoki, who is listed as day-to-day after X-rays came back negative, ranks in the National League’s top 10 in hits, batting average and on-base percentage.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Tim Lincecum (7-3, 3.31 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (2-4, 3.43)

Lincecum did just enough to earn the victory against Seattle on Tuesday, when he allowed two runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. The two-time Cy Young award winner has not pitched past the sixth inning in any of his last five starts and has struggled with his control all season with 35 walks in 73 1/3 innings. Yasiel Puig is 10-for-17 against Lincecum, who is 11-8 with a 3.31 ERA in 29 games against the Dodgers, including 2-1 with a 2.65 ERA in three starts this season.

Anderson is winless in his last seven starts but pitched well on Tuesday and received a no-decision after holding Texas to two runs over a season-high eight innings. The 27-year-old owns a 1-1 record and 3.32 ERA in seven starts at home, and the Dodgers are 5-2 over that span. Anderson is 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA in three starts against the Giants this season, and he’s struggled to contain Brandon Crawford, who has five hits in six at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. After Sunday’s contest, the teams won’t meet again until Aug. 31 in Los Angeles.

2. Giants C Buster Posey is batting .400 with three home runs and 11 RBI against the Dodgers this season.

3. Los Angeles optioned RHP Josh Ravin to Triple-A Oklahoma City and recalled RHP Matt West.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Giants 4