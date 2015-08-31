Preview: Giants at Dodgers

Jake Peavy looks to continue his long-standing dominance against Los Angeles when the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers in Monday’s opener of a three-game series. The right-hander is 14-3 with a 2.30 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 27 career starts against Los Angeles.

Peavy will try to tame a Dodgers’ lineup that has been no-hit twice in the last nine games after Jake Arrieta of the Chicago Cubs held Los Angeles hitless on Sunday. Arrieta’s masterpiece halted the Dodgers’ five-game winning streak and kept Los Angeles’ National League West lead at 3 1/2 games over the Giants. Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez is mired in a 12-game homerless drought but has gone deep three times against San Francisco this season. Giants outfielder Marlon Byrd had two doubles, one triple and four RBIs in Sunday’s 7-5 loss to St. Louis and has driven in 11 runs in the last four games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jake Peavy (4-6, 4.21 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (8-8, 3.36)

Peavy defeated the Cubs in his last turn when he gave up two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He has pitched at least six innings in eight of 10 starts since returning from a back injury and has served up just two homers over his last six turns. Peavy hasn’t faced the Dodgers yet this season but has always controlled outfielder Andre Ethier (5-for-35).

Anderson beat Cincinnati in his last outing when he gave up three unearned runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his last 13 starts and has issued two or fewer walks in 11 of his past 12 turns. Anderson is 1-2 with a 4.71 ERA in four 2015 starts against San Francisco and is 1-4 with a 4.91 ERA in seven career outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants SS Brandon Crawford (oblique) has missed five straight games and likely will return to the lineup Monday.

2. Los Angeles CF Joc Pederson is 5-for-47 in August and his last hit was a solo homer against Cincinnati on Aug. 16.

3. San Francisco 1B Brandon Belt had four hits and scored three runs Sunday and is 10-for-22 over the past six games.

PREDICTION: Giants 4, Dodgers 3