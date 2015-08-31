Preview: Giants at Dodgers

Jake Peavy looks to continue his long-standing dominance against Los Angeles when the San Francisco Giants visit the Dodgers in Monday’s opener of a three-game series. The right-hander is 14-3 with a 2.30 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 27 career starts against Los Angeles.
Peavy will try to tame a Dodgers’ lineup that has been no-hit twice in the last nine games after Jake Arrieta of the Chicago Cubs held Los Angeles hitless on Sunday. Arrieta’s masterpiece halted the Dodgers’ five-game winning streak and kept Los Angeles’ National League West lead at 3 1/2 games over the Giants. Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez is mired in a 12-game homerless drought but has gone deep three times against San Francisco this season. Giants outfielder Marlon Byrd had two doubles, one triple and four RBIs in Sunday’s 7-5 loss to St. Louis and has driven in 11 runs in the last four games.
TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jake Peavy (4-6, 4.21 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (8-8, 3.36)
Peavy defeated the Cubs in his last turn when he gave up two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He has pitched at least six innings in eight of 10 starts since returning from a back injury and has served up just two homers over his last six turns. Peavy hasn’t faced the Dodgers yet this season but has always controlled outfielder Andre Ethier (5-for-35).
Anderson beat Cincinnati in his last outing when he gave up three unearned runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his last 13 starts and has issued two or fewer walks in 11 of his past 12 turns. Anderson is 1-2 with a 4.71 ERA in four 2015 starts against San Francisco and is 1-4 with a 4.91 ERA in seven career outings.
1. Giants SS Brandon Crawford (oblique) has missed five straight games and likely will return to the lineup Monday.
2. Los Angeles CF Joc Pederson is 5-for-47 in August and his last hit was a solo homer against Cincinnati on Aug. 16.
3. San Francisco 1B Brandon Belt had four hits and scored three runs Sunday and is 10-for-22 over the past six games.
PREDICTION: Giants 4, Dodgers 3