Preview: Giants at Dodgers

A marquee pitching matchup is on the ledger when Madison Bumgarner of the San Francisco Giants and Zack Greinke of the Los Angeles Dodgers square off Tuesday in the second contest of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium. Bumgarner has won five consecutive starts while Greinke has emerged victorious in nine of his last 10 decisions.

Greinke never has lost to San Francisco, going 6-0 with a 2.28 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in eight career outings. Bumgarner has struck out 53 against four walks in 37 2/3 innings while compiling a 1.43 ERA during his current winning streak. Adrian Gonzalez hit a two-run homer and delivered a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the 14th inning as the Dodgers pulled out a marathon 5-4 victory in Monday’s opener. The victory increased Los Angeles’ lead over the second-place Giants in the National League West to 4 1/2 games, while San Francisco remains 5 1/2 behind the Chicago Cubs for the second wild-card spot.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants LH Madison Bumgarner (16-6, 2.97 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (14-3, 1.61)

Bumgarner is 13-5 with a 2.34 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and a .215 batting average against in 20 career appearances (19 starts) against the Dodgers. He is 2-0 with a 1.31 ERA in three outings versus Los Angeles this season, striking out 21 batters in 20 2/3 innings. Bumgarner has won eight of his last nine starts while holding opponents to two or fewer runs in seven of them.

Greinke has allowed two or fewer runs in 13 of his last 15 starts while his ERA has been below 2.00 the entire season. He won his lone 2015 start against the Giants on April 29, when he gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings. Greinke is holding opposing batters to a .163 average with runners in scoring position, and it lowers to .109 in that situation with two outs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants RF Marlon Byrd drove in three runs in the series opener, giving him 14 RBIs in his last five games.

2. Los Angeles acquired OF Justin Ruggiano from Seattle for a player to be named or cash considerations.

3. San Francisco obtained OF Alejandro De Aza and an undisclosed amount of cash from Boston for LHP Luis Ysla.

PREDICTION: Giants 3, Dodgers 2