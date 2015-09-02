Preview: Giants at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers can complete a three-game series sweep and deal a critical blow to the visiting San Francisco Giants’ playoff hopes with a victory Wednesday behind Clayton Kershaw. The three-time Cy Young award winner is winless in three starts this season against the Giants, who have lost four straight to fall 5 1/2 games behind the Dodgers in the NL West.

The injury-plagued Giants have lost consecutive one-run games to Los Angeles and could be without shortstop Brandon Crawford for the second straight game. Crawford, who is 2-for-23 in his last six games but leads the team with 19 home runs, has been dealing with a nagging oblique injury and sat out Tuesday’s 2-1 loss due to a sore left calf. The Giants have clearly missed Crawford along with Joe Panik (back) and Hunter Pence (oblique) during this week’s showdown against the Dodgers, who have won seven of their last eight to move a season-high 17 games over .500. Los Angeles received a boost Tuesday from slumping rookie Joc Pederson, who belted a solo homer after being moved to the ninth spot in the order.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Mike Leake (9-6, 3.53 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (11-6, 2.24)

Leake has pitched well but remains winless in three starts since joining San Francisco in a trade from Cincinnati on July 30. The 27-year-old received a no-decision against St. Louis on Friday, when he allowed four runs over 6 1/3 innings. Andre Ethier is 7-for-15 with two home runs and Justin Turner is 5-for-10 against Leake, who is 2-3 with a 5.35 ERA in six career games (five starts) against the Dodgers.

Kershaw improved to 6-0 with a 0.92 ERA over his last 10 starts with a stellar performance against the Cubs on Friday as he allowed one run over eight innings and struck out a season high-tying 14 batters. “He’s the best lefty in the game, and the best pitcher in the game as well,” Cubs catcher Miguel Montero told reporters. Kershaw is 14-7 with a 1.63 ERA in 29 career games (28 starts) against the Giants while holding Brandon Belt to three hits in 34 at-bats while striking him out 19 times.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles starting pitchers have allowed no more than three runs in their last 16 games.

2. San Francisco recalled INF Nick Noonan, RHP Cody Hall and C Hector Sanchez from Triple-A Sacramento and designated OF Justin Maxwell for assignment.

3. The Dodgers recalled LHP Ian Thomas, RHP Mike Bolsinger and RHP Joe Wieland from Triple-A Oklahoma and acquired OF Chris Heisey from Toronto for a player to be named later.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Giants 2