Preview: Giants at Dodgers

The San Francisco Giants, who began the season remarkably healthy with nary a player on the disabled list, suddenly find themselves seeking reinforcements heading into Saturday’s contest against the host Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants dropped their third straight game Friday as left fielder Enrique Hernandez homered twice off Madison Bumgarner in the Dodgers’ 7-3 victory.

One day after Giants reliever Sergio Romo was placed on the disabled list with a strained right flexor tendon, infielder Ehire Adrianza joined him with a fractured left foot that will keep him out for at least six to eight weeks. The Giants were down to one backup infielder Friday as shortstop Brandon Crawford missed the game with a hip flexor injury, but he’s expected to avoid the disabled list. The Dodgers were experimenting with different lineups after left fielders Carl Crawford and Scott Van Slyke landed on the disabled list, but the 24-year-old Hernandez has made a strong case for more playing time with 11 hits in his first 25 at-bats. “He’s just such a team guy and jovial, but he’s an intense competitor,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Johnny Cueto (2-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Scott Kazmir (1-0, 5.40)

Cueto settled in following a rough first inning against the Dodgers on Sunday and was able to complete seven frames while yielding six runs on 10 hits and two walks. The 30-year-old has pitched seven innings in each of his first two starts with the Giants after signing a six-year, $130 million contract in December. Chase Utley is 10-for-24 with a home run against Cueto, who is 3-5 with a 3.42 ERA in nine career starts against the Dodgers.

Kazmir tossed six scoreless innings in his Dodgers debut against San Diego but was rocked for six runs in four frames against the Giants on Sunday. Brandon Belt is 4-for-8 with three home runs against the 32-year-old, who is 1-1 with a 4.32 ERA in three career starts against the Giants. Kazmir is in his first season with the Dodgers after going 7-11 with a 3.10 ERA in 31 combined starts with Oakland and Houston last year.

1. Los Angeles has won five in row against the Giants at Dodger Stadium.

2. The Giants recalled OF Mac Williamson from Triple-A Sacramento to replace Adrianza on the roster.

3. The Dodgers activated RHP Chris Hatcher from the paternity list and optioned C Austin Barnes to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

PREDICTION: Giants 7, Dodgers 3