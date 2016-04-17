Preview: Giants at Dodgers

The San Francisco Giants signed three significant free agents during the offseason, and so far each has contributed to the team’s 7-5 start. Pitcher Jeff Samardzija, who signed a five-year, $90 million contract in December, takes the mound Sunday as the Giants visit the Los Angeles Dodgers in the rubber match of the three-game series.

The Giants’ other two major additions pitched in Saturday to help snap a three-game losing streak as center fielder Denard Span went 1-for-4 and Johnny Cueto worked into the eighth inning in the 4-3 victory. With reliever Sergio Romo (right flexor strain) out for the next several weeks, Giants manager Bruce Bochy is splitting setup duties between right-hander Hunter Strickland and lefty Josh Osich. The Dodgers managed just five hits in Saturday’s loss but two came from catcher Yasmani Grandal, who was activated this week after opening the season on the disabled list with a right forearm injury. Grandal was limited by a shoulder injury late last year but hit fifth Saturday behind Adrian Gonzalez and could be a solid source of power moving forward.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Giants RH Jeff Samardzija (1-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (1-0, 0.00)

Samardzija earned his first victory with the Giants on Tuesday as he allowed two runs over eight frames in a 7-2 win at Colorado. “This is the kind of stuff he has,” Bochy told MLB.com. “He’s a guy that just goes with confidence. When he knows he’s on top of his game, he attacks the hitters on both sides. He’s a competitor.” Chase Utley is 6-for-15 with a home run against the 2014 NL All-Star, who owns a 1-2 record with a 4.91 ERA in four career appearances (two starts) against the Dodgers.

Maeda turned in his second strong outing Tuesday by holding Arizona scoreless for six innings while allowing five hits and striking out four. “Compared to my last outing, I thought I had less command of my pitches and I threw more pitches in general,” the 28-year-old told reporters. “Hopefully next time, I’ll be able to stretch it out and throw a couple more innings with fewer pitches.” Maeda’s streak of 12 consecutive scoreless innings is the fourth longest in Los Angeles history to begin a career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has successfully converted his last 16 save opportunities dating to last season.

2. Giants OF Angel Pagan has hit safely in 10 of the team’s first 12 games.

3. Dodgers LF Carl Crawford (back) is on schedule to return from the disabled list next Sunday.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Giants 4